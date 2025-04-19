RailRiders No Hit at Durham
April 19, 2025 - International League (IL)
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release
Durham, NC - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders were no-hit by the Durham Bulls on Saturday night in a 4-0 loss at Durham Bulls Athletic Park. Three Bulls pitchers combined to limit the RailRiders to three walks and hold the club hitless in a game for the first time in nearly 11 years.
The Bulls, playing as the Toros Bravos as part of Copa de la Diversión, took a 2-0 lead three batters in against RailRiders starter Zach Messinger. Tanner Murray and Bob Seymour each singled and scored on a double from Eloy Jimenez. Messinger escaped the inning without further damage thanks to a stellar throw from Everson Pereira that nabbed Jimenez trying to score and a pair of strikeouts.
Durham added a run in the sixth on a hit batter, a walk and a single. The Bulls capped the scoring in the bottom of the eighth with a run on three singles.
Joe Boyle (1-1) held Scranton/Wilkes-Barre without a hit over six innings, walking two and striking out seven. Cole Sulser worked the seventh and eighth innings and Jacob Waguespack faced four batters in the ninth to complete the no-hitter. Messinger (0-1) took the loss after allowing the runs in the first. The RailRiders right-hander struck out eight over five innings of work, a season-best by any Scranton/Wilkes-Barre pitcher.
The RailRiders had not been no-hit since April 26, 2014, when Mike Montgomery and Brad Boxberger combined to complete the effort for Durham. That game was also played at Durham Bulls Athletic Park.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and Durham conclude this six-game set on Sunday evening. Erick Leal takes the mound for the RailRiders against Connor Seabold starting at 5:05 P.M. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre returns to PNC Field on Tuesday, April 22, to host the Charlotte Knights. Find promotional details and buy tickets online at www.swbrailriders.com.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record:
11-8
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from April 19, 2025
- Homer Happy Sounds Earn Series Win Over Knights - Nashville Sounds
- Gorski's Double Dose of Homers Drives the Indians to a 6-2 Victory - Indianapolis Indians
- Three Bulls Pitchers Combine to No-Hit RailRiders in 4-0 Win - Durham Bulls
- Lockhart Earns Five Strikeouts in Duel with No. 14 Prospect - Toledo Mud Hens
- Stripers Pull Away Late to Defeat Lehigh Valley 6-3 - Gwinnett Stripers
- RailRiders No Hit at Durham - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Buddy Kennedy Collects Two Hits and Reaches Base Four Times But 'Pigs Fall to Stripers - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Chasers Fall to Tides 11-1 - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Louisville Downs Clippers on Saturday - Columbus Clippers
- Jacksonville Walked off by Memphis Saturday Afternoon - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Bats Blast Their Way to 10-7 Come-From-Behind Victory - Louisville Bats
- Koperniak Smacks Double for First Redbirds Walk-Off Win of 2025 - Memphis Redbirds
- Caissie, Flexen Lift I-Cubs over Saints 1-0 - Iowa Cubs
- Pablo López Sharp in Rehab Start, Saints Lose 1-0 - St. Paul Saints
- Right-Handed Pitcher Colin Holderman Begins Rehab Assignment with Indianapolis - Indianapolis Indians
- Norfolk Routs Storm Chasers In Omaha - Norfolk Tides
- Waddell Starts Strong But Mets Fall to Bisons, 5-1, on Saturday Afternoon - Syracuse Mets
- Chicago White Sox Recall Knights Pitcher Jared Shuster - Charlotte Knights
- Red Wings Snap WooSox Five-Game Winning Streak, Win 12-3 - Worcester Red Sox
- Bisons Use Three Home Runs to Defeat Syracuse 5-1 on Saturday - Buffalo Bisons
- Red Wings Fall in Friday Afternoon Slugfest - Rochester Red Wings
- House Homers Twice to Propel Red Wings over WooSox - Rochester Red Wings
- April 19 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. St. Paul Saints - Iowa Cubs
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- April 19, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - April 19 vs. Worcester - Rochester Red Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Stories
- RailRiders No Hit at Durham
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- April 19, 2025
- RailRiders Allow Just Three Hits in Shutout Victory
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- April 18, 2025
- Slumbering Bats Stall RailRiders