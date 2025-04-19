RailRiders No Hit at Durham

April 19, 2025 - International League (IL)

Durham, NC - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders were no-hit by the Durham Bulls on Saturday night in a 4-0 loss at Durham Bulls Athletic Park. Three Bulls pitchers combined to limit the RailRiders to three walks and hold the club hitless in a game for the first time in nearly 11 years.

The Bulls, playing as the Toros Bravos as part of Copa de la Diversión, took a 2-0 lead three batters in against RailRiders starter Zach Messinger. Tanner Murray and Bob Seymour each singled and scored on a double from Eloy Jimenez. Messinger escaped the inning without further damage thanks to a stellar throw from Everson Pereira that nabbed Jimenez trying to score and a pair of strikeouts.

Durham added a run in the sixth on a hit batter, a walk and a single. The Bulls capped the scoring in the bottom of the eighth with a run on three singles.

Joe Boyle (1-1) held Scranton/Wilkes-Barre without a hit over six innings, walking two and striking out seven. Cole Sulser worked the seventh and eighth innings and Jacob Waguespack faced four batters in the ninth to complete the no-hitter. Messinger (0-1) took the loss after allowing the runs in the first. The RailRiders right-hander struck out eight over five innings of work, a season-best by any Scranton/Wilkes-Barre pitcher.

The RailRiders had not been no-hit since April 26, 2014, when Mike Montgomery and Brad Boxberger combined to complete the effort for Durham. That game was also played at Durham Bulls Athletic Park.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and Durham conclude this six-game set on Sunday evening. Erick Leal takes the mound for the RailRiders against Connor Seabold starting at 5:05 P.M. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre returns to PNC Field on Tuesday, April 22, to host the Charlotte Knights. Find promotional details and buy tickets online at www.swbrailriders.com.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record:

11-8

