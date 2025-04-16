Mazzone Named Showboats Offensive Coordinator

April 16, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)

Memphis Showboats News Release







MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Showboats interim head coach Jim Turner has announced the addition of Noel Mazzone to the team's coaching staff. Mazzone will serve as the Showboats' offensive coordinator and will coach the quarterbacks.

"I brought Noel in because of his wealth of knowledge and experience," Turner said. "He has coached at every level, including the NFL and major college football for more than 40 years. That is the type of experience we needed to point our offense in the right direction."

Mazzone served as an assistant coach in the NFL as wide receivers coach of the New York Jets from 2006-08. Mazzone has experience as an offensive coordinator and position coach in numerous college football programs, including Arizona, Texas A&M, UCLA, Arizona State, Ole Miss, North Carolina State, Oregon State and Auburn. He mentored Philip Rivers during his time at N.C. State, prior to Rivers' being the No. 4 overall pick in the 2004 NFL Draft. His most recent coaching stint came as the offensive coordinator of the New Orleans Breakers during the 2022 USFL season.

Mazzone will be on the Showboats' sideline for Friday night's matchup with the Michigan Panthers at Ford Field in Detroit. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m. CT, with the game to be broadcast nationally on FOX.

