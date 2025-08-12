Memphis Showboats Sign Four Players from Arena Football One League

August 12, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Showboats have signed four players from the Arena One Football League's Albany Firebirds in quarterback Sam Castronova, wide receivers Duane Brown and Isiah Scott and offensive lineman Isaiah Hardy.

Castronova led the AF1 in passing touchdowns (48) and finished second in passing yards with 1,735 throughout the 2025 season. In the Arena Crown, the Buffalo, New York native totaled 233 yards and tossed five touchdown passes in a 60-57 championship win over the Nashville Kats and later earned Arena Crown MVP. In 2024, Castronova won Indoor Football League Offensive Player of the Year leading the league in touchdowns (75) and passing yards (3,346) with the San Antonio Gunslingers. Castronova began his collegiate career at Erie Community College for a year and later transferred to Bethel University for the remaining three years.

Brown led the AF1 in touchdowns (30), receiving yards per game (90.9) and finished second in receiving yards (909) and third in receptions (61) in 12 games with Albany in 2025. The Spring Church, Pennsylvania native began his professional career in 2024 with the AF1's Billings Outlaws and posted nine receptions for 125 receiving yards and five touchdowns in the championship game. Brown played collegiately at Indiana University of Pennsylvania and totaled 3,539 yards of offense (2,884 receiving, 655 rushing) with 50 touchdowns (38 receiving, 12 rushing) in four seasons.

Scott finished with 49 receptions for 717 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns in 10 games with the Firebirds in 2025. Prior to Albany, Scott played with the AF1's Oregon Blackbears in 2024 and collected eight touchdowns that season. The Hubbard, Ohio native began his collegiate career with Youngstown State for three seasons and played in 26 games. Scott later transferred to West Virginia State for his senior year and recorded a career-high 1,003 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns.

Hardy was a driving force for Albany's offensive line throughout the 2025 season. The Laurel Springs, New Jersey native began his collegiate career with Lackawanna College for his first two seasons and was named to the All-Northeast Football Conference First-Team as a sophomore. Hardy's success with the Falcons led to him transferring to West Virginia. In his two seasons with the Mountaineers, Hardy played in 22 games.







