Memphis Showboats CB Nehemiah Shelton Signs with Los Angeles Chargers

August 14, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - The UFL has announced that Memphis Showboats cornerback Nehemiah Shelton has signed a contract with the Los Angeles Chargers of the National Football League.

In his second season with the Showboats, Shelton collected nine tackles in eight games played. The San Jose State Spartan joined Memphis in 2024 and played in seven games.

Before his time with Memphis, Shelton was signed by the New York Jets as an undrafted free agent in 2023 and spent the season on the practice squad. In August 2024, he was waived by the Jets and was quickly signed to the Los Angeles Chargers in September and had two stints on their practice squad.

The 25-year-old played at San Jose State for five seasons and totaled 195 tackles, eight interceptions and 32 pass defenses in 45 games. During his time at SJSU, Shelton was a two-time All-Mountain West Honorable Mention selection in 2021 and 2022. Prior to San Jose State, Shelton played one year for Long Beach City College and earned a first-team All-Central league selection after he led the team with four interceptions and ranked second in pass breaks with seven.

The Memphis Showboats will retain Shelton''s rights should he return to the UFL.







