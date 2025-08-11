Memphis Showboats RB Deneric Prince Signs with New England Patriots

August 11, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - The UFL has announced that Memphis Showboats running back Deneric Prince has signed a contract with the New England Patriots of the National Football League.

Prince finished in the league's top 10 in rushing yards (7th, 335) and scored a pair of touchdowns in 10 games played this season. The Manvel, Texas native rushed for a season-high 60 yards in Week Five at Birmingham.

Prior to the 2023 season, Prince was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Kansas City Chiefs. The running back mainly served on the practice squad but saw action in two games for the Super Bowl Champion Chiefs. In 2024, Prince was signed to the Miami Dolphins practice squad.

Prince began his collegiate career at Texas A&M in 2018 and spent two seasons with the Aggies before transferring to Tulsa in 2020. In 26 career games with the Golden Hurricanes, Prince tallied 1,728 career rushing yards and 14 touchdowns.

