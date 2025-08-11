UFL to NFL Signings Update

August 11, 2025 - United Football League (UFL) News Release







ARLINGTON, TEXAS - The United Football League today announced five more of its players have signed contracts with National Football League (NFL) teams. As of today, 45 total signings involving 44 UFL players, who made appearances during the 2025 season, have signed with NFL teams.

Below is a list of players who most recently signed:

UFL TEAM POSITION NAME NFL TEAM

Birmingham Stallions G Keaton Sutherland Detroit Lions

DC Defenders RB Deon Jackson Detroit Lions

DC Defenders OL Gunnar Britton Detroit Lions

Michigan Panthers TE Gunnar Oakes Detroit Lions

San Antonio Brahmas TE Steven Stillianos Detroit Lions

To date, the league has conducted 144 workouts with NFL teams involving 86 individual United Football League players.

Each United Football League team will retain the rights of each player should that player return to the league.

For all the latest UFL to NFL signings visit our UFL TO NFL page.







United Football League Stories from August 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.