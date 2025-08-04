Memphis Showboats Defensive Tackle Josiah Bronson Signs with Tennessee Titans

August 4, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)

Memphis Showboats News Release







United Football League (UFL) announced today that Memphis Showboats defensive tackle Josiah Bronson has signed with the Tennessee Titans of the National Football League (NFL).

Bronson was a consistent force on the defensive line for the Showboats in 2025, starting all 10 games and recording 28 tackles, three tackles for loss, four pass breakups, and one interception.

In 2024, he appeared in all 10 games for Memphis, including four starts. That season, he totaled 12 tackles, two tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, and one pass breakup.

Bronson previously played in eight games for the New Orleans Saints during the 2021 NFL season, where he recorded 12 tackles. He also spent time on the practice squads of the Miami Dolphins and Dallas Cowboys before signing with the Showboats in December 2023.

Bronson began his collegiate career at Temple before transferring to the University of Washington as a walk-on. He earned a scholarship after his junior season and went on to appear in 29 games for the Huskies, compiling 42 tackles and three sacks.

The Memphis Showboats will retain Bronson's UFL rights should he return to the league in the future.







