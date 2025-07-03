Dowell Earns Nunn-Wooten Scouting Fellowship

MEMPHIS - Memphis Showboats linebacker Andrew Dowell has been awarded a Nunn-Wooten Scouting Fellowship and is working with the Washington Commanders during the offseason and into training camp.

Established in 2015, The Nunn-Wooten Scouting Fellowship exposes interested and qualified candidates to a career in professional scouting. The program provides participants, who must be a former NFL or collegiate player or a current college football employee working in recruiting/personnel, a glimpse into NFL player personnel operations, introducing them to various areas related to college and pro scouting within a club.

Dowell joined the Showboats during the 2025 UFL season. He recorded 47 tackles, one sack, one interception and one forced fumble in just six games for Memphis. His 7.8 tackles per game ranked No. 2 on the team.

He played linebacker in the NFL for five seasons (2019-2023) with the Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints. After signing with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent, Dowell spent part of training camp in Dallas before being signed by New Orleans and staying with the team for the duration of his career. He has previous experience with The Draft Network (2021), Fanatics (2023) and New Legacy Partners (2023) in various scouting and business-based roles.

A native of Lakewood, Ohio, Dowell attended Michigan State University where he played linebacker for four seasons (2015-2018) and is currently in pursuit of his Master of Legal Studies in Sports Law and Business at Arizona State University.







