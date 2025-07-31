Memphis Showboats Center Alec Lindstrom Signs with New England Patriots

July 31, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - The United Football League (UFL) announced today that Memphis Showboats center Alex Lindstrom has signed with the New England Patriots of the National Football League (NFL).

Lindstrom was a key contributor on the Showboats' offensive line during the 2025 UFL season, starting all 10 games at center. The year prior, in 2024, he demonstrated his versatility by starting four games at guard-two at the beginning of the season and two at the end.

He began his professional career in 2022 as an undrafted free agent with the Dallas Cowboys, spending the season on their practice squad. He returned to Dallas for the 2023 offseason but was released at the final roster cutdown. Following a strong 2024 UFL campaign with Memphis, he signed with the Los Angeles Rams on August 6, 2024, but was again released at the end of the preseason. He later joined the New York Jets' practice squad on October 9, 2024, and was elevated to the active roster on October 31. Lindstrom made his NFL debut on special teams against Houston before being released on November 16.

A native of Dudley, Massachusetts, Lindstrom played his college football at Boston College. He was a two-time First Team All-ACC selection in 2020 and 2021 and earned Third Team honors as a sophomore in 2019. He appeared in 46 games for the Eagles, making 36 starts at center.

The Memphis Showboats will retain Lindstrom's UFL rights should he return to the league in the future.







