Showboats Issue Statement About the Passing of Memphis' Fred Smith

June 22, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)

Memphis Showboats News Release







Statement about the passing of Fred Smith:

"The Memphis Showboats of the United Football League are deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Fred Smith. Mr. Smith's love and devotion for the city of Memphis and this country were both unwavering and ardent. He was instrumental in bringing the Showboats back to Memphis, and our city, our team, and our league will miss him dearly. We offer our most heartfelt condolences to the entire Smith family, as well as all of those he touched in our Memphis community. His legacy in Memphis and the world is immeasurable."







