Preview: Stallions at Showboats

May 27, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)

Memphis Showboats News Release







MEMPHIS - The Memphis Showboats play their final game of the 2025 season this week, hosting the three-time defending champion (2022, 2023 USFL/2024 UFL) Birmingham Stallions.

Birmingham features the No. 3-ranked offense and the No. 3-ranked defense in the UFL. The Stallions average 309.9 yards per game on offense, while allowing 274.3. The Stallions' defense is also No. 2 in scoring defense, allowing just 17.6 points per game.

The Showboats are coming off a 30-12 loss to Arlington, while the Stallions defeated Michigan 26-22 last week, in a preview of next week's USFL Conference Championship Game.

Sunday's Memphis-Birmingham contest is slated for 2 p.m. CT at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium and will be broadcast nationally on FOX. The game will also be heard live on Sirius XM satellite radio.

The Memphis radio broadcast will be heard on Hot 107.1, with Eli Savoie (play-by-play) and Russell Copeland (analyst) in the booth.

Winn To Start At QB

After starting quarterbacks Troy Williams and E.J. Perry in Weeks 8 and 9, respectively, interim head coach Jim Turner said after last week's game that Dresser Winn would get the start in the season finale.

Winn has seen action in four games, with three starts. He is 64-of-114 (58.8%) for 721 yards and 3 touchdowns with 2 interceptions. Winn has added 12 carries for 37 yards and 1 touchdown.

Winn was the third team, emergency QB for the first four weeks of the season. But he was named the starter for Week 5 at Birmingham and passed for 235 yards and a TD on 17-of-29 attempts. He also completed a pass to Dee Anderson for a 2-point conversion in overtime to seal the victory. Winn's victory at Birmingham was the first for a Showboats starting QB since Week 10 last season, when Josh Love led the team to a win over the Houston Roughnecks.

Linebackers Logging Lots of Stops

Steele Chambers leads the Showboats in total tackles with 73. He also has 2 TFLs and 2 pass breakups. Chambers ranks No. 3 in the UFL in total tackles. He has double-digit stops in 5 of the Showboats' 9 games.

Andrew Dowell joined the Showboats prior to Week 5 and jumped right into the lineup. He has made an instant impact. In just 5 games, Dowell has recorded 36 tackles, 1 sack and 1 interception. He is No. 5 on the team in total tackles, despite playing in just more than half of the team's games.

Zeke Vandenburgh ranks No. 4 on the team with 39 total tackles.

Consistent Coghlin

Matt Coghlin is 15-of-17 this season on field goal attempts, with his only misses coming off a block and a 57-yarder at Birmingham. He currently ranks No. 3 in FG% (84.1%). Coghlin was the most accurate kicker in the UFL last season (16-of-17, 94.1%). He is 8-of-11 for his professional career on attempts of 50-plus yards.

Strong Secondary

Eli Walker is No. 2 on the team and No. 10 in the UFL in total tackles with 43. His intercpetion in Week 5 against Birmingham was the team's first of the season and one of just 3 picks for the Memphis secondary.

Kyree Woods snagged the Showboats' second interception of the season vs. St. Louis in Week 7. Woods is one of three 'Boats to have been with the team since it was brought back in 2023. He has tallied 23 total tackles this season. He is also No. 8 on the team with 26 total tackles

Keaton Ellis leads the team in TFLs with 6. He is No. 3 on the team in tackles (49).

Cameron Dantzler has the only Pick Six of the season for Memphis. He returned an interception 43 yards for a score in the team's Week 8 win at San Antonio.

Eric Garror is No. 7 on the team with 29 total tackles.







