I'm a Fighter: A Tyler Vaughns Spotlight

May 27, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)

Arlington Renegades News Release







For Arlington Renegades wide receiver Tyler Vaughns, football has never just been a game. It's been a calling, a commitment, and a constant test of character. His journey, filled with adversity and perseverance, tells the story of a man who was built to battle through whatever comes his way.

The Early Days

Vaughns grew up in Pasadena, California, where his early years in football were influenced heavily by family, specifically his older brothers. Yet, before his cleats ever touched a field, life delivered a major setback.

"Before I even began playing football, I was hit by a car," Vaughns recalled. "I was stationary a lot at a particular age, especially at the age where you want to be active."

But when the time came, he jumped in with full force. Starting around age nine, Vaughns developed quickly through youth football and eventually landed at Bishop Amat Memorial High School in West Covina.

By the time he was a sophomore, the offers started coming in. Receiving a scholarship from USC, a dream scenario for a kid raised in Southern California. Vaughns committed and went on to leave an impressive mark at USC, finishing top three in several all-time receiving categories. More than just numbers, it was the tradition and camaraderie that made the experience unforgettable.

"I left my mark in the Coliseum," Vaughns said. "It's the relationships you build there that stick with you forever."

Built From Legends

As a young athlete, Vaughns didn't model himself after just one player, he studied many. From Chad Johnson's hands to A.J. Green's vertical ability, he took what he admired and molded it into his own arsenal.

"I tried to make all their strengths my strengths," he said. "So when I get into certain situations, I can adapt and do what I need to do."

That mindset of adaptation and self-improvement hasn't left him. It's what fuels him daily, not just the love for the game, but the promise he made to himself years ago.

"It was a commitment I made at a young age," he said. "I love what I do. I wake up every day grateful that I get to go play football, rather than doing something I don't want to do."

A Leader by Action, Not Just Words

Now a veteran presence on the Renegades, Vaughns knows his value extends beyond the stat sheet. His presence brings poise, energy, and intentionality to an offense that relies on his playmaking and perspective.

"I know I'm a viable option," Vaughns said. "Whether it's making the big play or opening things up for someone else, I know my role is to keep the offense smooth. When we're stagnant, be the spark plug."

He's quick to credit the teammates around him, especially the defensive backs who challenge him in practice and his fellow receiver, and former USC teammate, Deontay Burnett, whom he still shares a strong connection with on and off the field.

"It's great to still play with Deontay," Vaughns said. "I watched how he worked. He had to earn everything. We learned that at USC, it was never given."

Heart of a Competitor

Whether it's fighting through injuries, fighting for reps, or fighting for yards, Vaughns doesn't shy away from the grind. He embraces it, and welcomes the pressure. That mentality was instilled in him early by his parents, and it still drives him today. It's what Renegades fans see on game days, and what his teammates rely on throughout the season.

"One thing about me," he said. "I'm going to compete to the end. I'm a fighter."







United Football League Stories from May 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.