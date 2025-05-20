Perez, Feeney and Baker Named OurSports Central UFL Players of the Week

by Fran Stuchbury

May 20, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)

Arlington Renegades quarterback Luis Perez, St. Louis Battlehawks linebacker Travis Feeney, and D.C. Defenders cornerback Deandre Baker were named the OurSports Central United Football League Offensive Player, Defensive Player and Unsung Hero of the Week, respectively, for week eight UFL season.

Perez earned offensive player honors by completing 32 of 46 passes for 350 yards, two touchdowns and one interception, plus two carries for nine yards in the Renegades' 33-30 loss to the Defenders. His favorite targets were tight end Sal Cannela and wide receiver Deontay Burnett who each caught six of those passes.

Perez's second touchdown pass went to wide receiver Tyler Vaughns who made an amazing one-handed grab to haul it down.

Honorable mention goes to D.C. quarterback Jordan Ta'Amu who connected on 15 of 26 passes for 240 yards and two touchdowns, while adding a TD reception of nine yards in their victory over the Renegades.

Another honorable mention goes to San Antonio Brahmas running back Jashaun Corbin who carried 25 times for 142 yards and one touchdown in their 24-22 overtime loss to the Memphis Showboats.

Defensively, Feeney recorded five total tackles, one and a half sacks plus two forced fumbles in the Battlehawks 29-28 victory over the Birmingham Stallions.

Out of the University of Washington, Feeney was selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the sixth round of the 2016 NFL Draft. He played for the San Diego Fleet in the Alliance of American Football League in 2019, the Canadian Football League's Toronto Argonauts in 2020-2021, the Tampa Bay Bandits of the United States Football League in 2022, then was selected in the second round of the 2023 XFL Supplemental Draft by the Battlehawks.

Feeney's forced fumble against Stallions running back C.J. Marable sealed the victory for the Battlehawks.

San Antonio Brahmas safety Jordan Mosley earned honorable mention with seven total tackles, one forced fumble, and two fumble recoveries.

On the Defenders' 33-yard line, with five seconds left, Renegades quarterback Perez faked a spike, trying to get a few more passing yards to get into better field goal range, only for Baker to jet in front of the the throw. His interception clinched the D.C. win.

Baker played at Georgia and was taken in the first round, 30th overall, by the New York Giants in the 2019 NFL Draft. He also played for the Kansas City Chiefs in 2020 and 2021. He signed with the Defenders on January 25, 2024 and was named to the All-UFL Team last season.

His interception was the last play the Defenders needed to up their record to 6-2, tied for first place in the XFL Conference with the St. Louis Battlehawks.

