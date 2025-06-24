United Football League Announces 2025 Player Showcase Dates

June 24, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)

Arlington, TX - June 24, 2025 - The United Football League (UFL), home to Arlington's own UFL franchise, has officially announced the dates and locations for its 2025 Player Showcases. Designed to spotlight emerging talent, these events allow athletes to demonstrate their skills in front of UFL coaches, scouts, and front office personnel for potential free agent opportunities.

North Texas will take center stage this fall as Choctaw Stadium in Arlington hosts the UFL Dallas Showcase on Sunday, October 12. Local athletes and those from across the region are encouraged to register and compete for a shot at making it to the professional level.

UFL SHOWCASE SCHEDULE:

Atlanta, GA - Sunday, September 14 | Kell High School

Washington, D.C. - Sunday, September 28 | George Mason University

Dallas, TX (Arlington) - Sunday, October 12 | Choctaw Stadium

San Diego, CA (Specialist Showcase) - Sunday, October 19 | Maranatha Christian School

Orlando, FL - Sunday, October 26 | Celebration High School

Phoenix, AZ - Sunday, November 9 | Temple High School

Houston, TX - Sunday, November 23 | Husky Stadium

Los Angeles, CA - Sunday, December 7 | Peninsula High School

Specialist Showcase:

Specialists (kickers, punters, long snappers) are invited to the Novak Kicking & Consulting Showcase on October 19 in San Diego. More info and registration at nicknovak.com.

Registration is now open for all showcase locations at: www.showcases.theufl.com.







