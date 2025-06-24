United Football League Announces 2025 Player Showcase Dates
June 24, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)
Arlington Renegades News Release
Arlington, TX - June 24, 2025 - The United Football League (UFL), home to Arlington's own UFL franchise, has officially announced the dates and locations for its 2025 Player Showcases. Designed to spotlight emerging talent, these events allow athletes to demonstrate their skills in front of UFL coaches, scouts, and front office personnel for potential free agent opportunities.
North Texas will take center stage this fall as Choctaw Stadium in Arlington hosts the UFL Dallas Showcase on Sunday, October 12. Local athletes and those from across the region are encouraged to register and compete for a shot at making it to the professional level.
UFL SHOWCASE SCHEDULE:
Atlanta, GA - Sunday, September 14 | Kell High School
Washington, D.C. - Sunday, September 28 | George Mason University
Dallas, TX (Arlington) - Sunday, October 12 | Choctaw Stadium
San Diego, CA (Specialist Showcase) - Sunday, October 19 | Maranatha Christian School
Orlando, FL - Sunday, October 26 | Celebration High School
Phoenix, AZ - Sunday, November 9 | Temple High School
Houston, TX - Sunday, November 23 | Husky Stadium
Los Angeles, CA - Sunday, December 7 | Peninsula High School
Specialist Showcase:
Specialists (kickers, punters, long snappers) are invited to the Novak Kicking & Consulting Showcase on October 19 in San Diego. More info and registration at nicknovak.com.
Registration is now open for all showcase locations at: www.showcases.theufl.com.
