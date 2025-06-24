UFL Announces NFL Signings for June 24
June 24, 2025 - United Football League (UFL) News Release
Arlington, Texas - The United Football League today announced two more of its players have signed contracts with National Football League (NFL) teams. As of today, 11 UFL players, who made appearances during the 2025 season, have signed with NFL teams.
Below is a list of players who have signed:
UFL
POS NAME NFL TEAM
DC Defenders OT Yasir Durant New England Patriots
Houston Roughnecks TE Geor'Quarius Spivey Kansas City Chiefs
Each UFL team will retain the rights of each player should that player return to the UFL.
For all the latest UFL to NFL signings visit theufl.com.
United Football League Stories from June 24, 2025
- Renegades Host Nearly 400 Young Athletes at Youth Clinic in Arlington - Arlington Renegades
- Houston Roughnecks Tight End Geor'Quarius Spivey Signs with the Kansas City Chiefs - Houston Roughnecks
- UFL Announces NFL Signings for June 24 - UFL
- DC Defenders OT Yasir Durant Signs with New England Patriots - DC Defenders
- United Football League Announces 2025 Player Showcase Dates - Arlington Renegades
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.