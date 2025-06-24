Renegades Host Nearly 400 Young Athletes at Youth Clinic in Arlington

June 24, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)

Arlington Renegades News Release







ARLINGTON, Texas - Nearly 400 young athletes filled the field at Choctaw Stadium on Tuesday as the Arlington Renegades hosted a full day of free youth football clinics, part of a United Football League (UFL) initiative to grow the game and deepen its connection with local communities.

The event featured two sessions: a flag football clinic for Grades 5-12 and a skills camp for Grades 7-12, both designed to teach core football fundamentals such as speed, agility, and position-specific techniques. Participants received hands-on instruction from UFL coaches, staff, and players - including Renegades linebackers Donald Payne and Ikenna Enechukwu, offensive lineman Alex Akingbulu, tight end Seth Green and several players from other UFL teams.

"This is a great opportunity to engage across all our UFL markets," said David Dykeman, UFL Vice President of Football Operations, "but with Arlington being our hub and so important to the league, we're especially proud to host this camp here. Having six players from different teams join us shows the level of dedication we have to building connections in our communities."

Also in attendance was Daryl Johnston, Executive Vice President of Football Operations, who joined Dykeman and staff in showing support for the Arlington community - a cornerstone of the league's long-term vision.

Arlington Renegades tight end, UFL Sportsman of the Year nominee, and newly signed New Orleans Saint, Seth Green - worked hands-on with campers throughout the day, emphasizing the importance of giving back to the next generation

"I'm super excited to have all the kids out here and to watch them improve and show their love for the sport," Green said. "Hopefully we can share what we've learned from our own mentors and coaches to help them chase their dreams. It's about giving back what's been given to us."

"This league spends so much time giving opportunities to players, coaches, and support staff," said Raphael Chierchio, UFL Manager of Player Administration, Football Operations. "I think the attendance by both campers and staff today shows how year-round this opportunity really is. So many players and coaches have gone out of their way to spend their offseason investing in the kids and families that have supported our league."

Each participant received a commemorative Renegades camp shirt and the chance to learn from professionals who have competed at the highest levels of the sport - all on the same field where the defending UFL champions play.

The Arlington camp is one of several being held across the league this summer, underscoring the UFL's ongoing commitment to youth development, community engagement, and growing the game of football from the ground up.







