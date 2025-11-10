United Football League Donates Apparel to Local Nonprofit Mission Arlington to Help Aid Families and Veterans During the Holiday Season

ARLINGTON, TX - The United Football League (UFL) will make a major donation of official team and league apparel to Mission Arlington, a local nonprofit dedicated to supporting families and veterans in need. The donation aims to provide warmth and comfort to community members across the Arlington area andhonor those who serve, as part of the league's broader "United Giving" initiative.

In association with the league's Dallas Renegades, the UFL will donate four truckloads of apparel to the nonprofit this Tuesday, November 11, at 9 a.m. CT at its "Stuff the Truck" event at the UFL Warehouse at 2909 East Avenue E in Arlington, Texas. Players from across the league will come together to fill moving trucks - donated by All My Sons Moving Company, a proud partner of the UFL - with boxes of apparel bound for Mission Arlington.

Special guests joining the players will include Miss Tillie Burgin, Executive Director of Mission Arlington; Taylor O'Brien, Vice President of the Dallas Renegades; and members of the Arlington City Council.







