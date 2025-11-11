United Football League Donates Six Truckloads of League Apparel as Part of Its "United by Giving" Initiative

ARLINGTON, TX - The United Football League (UFL) has made a meaningful donation of official team and league apparel to Mission Arlington, a local nonprofit dedicated to supporting families and veterans in need. This generous contribution- part of the league's broader "United by Giving" initiative- aims to provide warmth, comfort, and care to community members across the Arlington area while honoring those who serve.

In partnership with All My Sons Moving Company, the UFL delivered more than six truckloads of athletic apparel, football gear, and sneakers to Mission Arlington. The multi-day effort, which began last week and concluded today, underscores the league's ongoing commitment to uplifting and engaging with the community of Arlington, Texas, home to the league's headquarters.

"The donation that the United Football League has given us has never been this good," said Miss Tilly Burgin, Executive Director of Mission Arlington. "We were able to clothe everyone- from the youngest to the oldest- among the families we serve. We are thankful for this donation, and we see it as a tremendous blessing. We are so grateful for what the UFL has provided."

Early this morning, UFL players and staff gathered outside the league's headquarters to help load pallets of apparel bound for the organization. The donation will support more than 350 families living in Mission Arlington's housing communities, as well as hundreds of additional families and veterans who visit the nonprofit each week seeking assistance.

"The city of Arlington is all about unity," Burgin added. "What the United Football League has done is a reflection of who we are as a community. Their partnership helps bring us together- because together, we're able to share gifts of love. That's what this city represents, and what the league represents. Our purpose is the same."

The United Football League is headquartered in the heart of Arlington's Entertainment District, serving as the central hub for more than 400 players, coaches, and staff each spring season.







