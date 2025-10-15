245 Athletes Participate in Dallas Showcase

Arlington, TX - The United Football League (UFL) hosted its third 2025 Player Showcase in the Dallas-Fort Worth area on Sunday, October 12, at Choctaw Stadium in Arlington. The event drew 245 participants from across the country, all vying for a chance to impress UFL coaches, scouts, and front office personnel.

The showcase provided a highly competitive platform for aspiring professional athletes to demonstrate their skills and highlighted the UFL's ongoing commitment to identifying top talent and creating meaningful opportunities at the next level.

With the Dallas showcase successfully completed, the league now shifts focus to its remaining showcase stops across the country, including a specialist-only camp in San Diego.

Upcoming UFL Showcase Schedule

San Diego, CA (Specialist Showcase) - Sunday, October 19 | Maranatha Christian School

Orlando, FL - Sunday, October 26 | Celebration High School

Phoenix, AZ - Sunday, November 9 | Temple High School

Houston, TX - Sunday, November 23 | Husky Stadium

Los Angeles, CA - Sunday, December 7 | Peninsula High School

Registration remains open for all upcoming showcase locations and can be completed by visiting www.showcases.theufl.com.







