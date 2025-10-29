Behind the Bandana: Meet Brandon Smith

Dallas, TX - This offseason, the Renegades made a major addition to their defensive front with the signing of former 2022 NFL fourth-round pick Brandon Smith for the 2025 season. Smith's arrival brings elite athleticism, proven experience, and a high ceiling to an already strong Renegades defense.

Smith joins the Renegades after spending four seasons in the NFL. He began his professional career with the Carolina Panthers, who selected him in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. As a rookie, he appeared in 12 games, recording eight tackles on defense while making key contributions on special teams. Smith spent the 2022 season with the Panthers before being waived at the conclusion of 2023 training camp.

In October 2023, Smith signed with the Philadelphia Eagles practice squad, where he remained for the rest of the season. He was elevated to the active roster twice, appearing in two games for the Eagles in Weeks 16 and 17, recording one tackle while contributing primarily on special teams. Smith later signed a futures deal with Philadelphia for the 2024 season. After participating in 2024 training camp, he was waived during final roster cuts, rejoined the practice squad, and was released that September.

He was then signed to the New York Jets practice squad before being released in October. On December 4, 2024, Smith joined the Las Vegas Raiders practice squad, where he spent the remainder of the season. He later signed a futures deal with the Raiders at the conclusion of the 2024 campaign.

Before 2025 training camp, Smith was released by the Raiders in May and went on to sign with the Dallas Renegades on October 9, 2024.

Collegiately, Smith appeared in 34 games across three seasons at Penn State, even contributing as a true freshman. He totaled 132 tackles, 19 tackles for loss, 4.0 sacks, one interception, six pass breakups, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery for the Nittany Lions.

Getting to Know Smith

What are your goals for this season?

"My goals for this season is to be the best version of myself each and every day and show who I am as a player. I want to be a contributor to my team, to be the best defense and best team in the league."

What does it mean to you to represent Dallas in the UFL?

"I'm truly grateful for the opportunity to represent a city that has such a strong football culture. Every snap and every play would be an opportunity to demonstrate not just my skills, but the heart and drive that I bring to the game. I take great pride in my position and want to show that every chance I'm on the field."

What's your go-to pregame hype song?

"Born Alone, Die Alone - Lloyd Banks"

What do you like to do in your free time? Any hobbies?

"I like chilling with my family and checking out different kid-friendly places to take my two boys. I also like playing video games with the guys and trying different restaurants with my wife on date nights."

What's something you're passionate about outside of football?

"I'm very passionate about bringing awareness to anti-bullying causes and mental health awareness. I've done a handful of speeches focused around anti-bullying and mental health in our youth."

Tex-Mex or BBQ?

"BBQ, I've never had Tex-Mex but definitely looking forward to trying out different spots around town for both!"

Cowboy hat or Cowboy boots... if you had to pick one?

"Cowboy Hat. I don't own one but I need one with some boots to go with it."

Whataburger or In-N-Out?

"In-N-Out for sure"







