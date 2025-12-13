Renegades Alum Jalen Redmond Makes Return to Arlington on Sunday Night Football

Published on December 13, 2025 under United Football League (UFL)

Dallas Renegades News Release







DALLAS - Sunday night marks Jalen Redmond's return to Arlington, where his spring football journey helped launch a breakout NFL career. Redmond and fellow United Football League alum Brandon Aubrey now take the biggest stage in football as two modern spring football success stories competing in primetime on Sunday Night Football.

Based in Arlington, Texas, the United Football League has established itself as the premier proving ground for spring football talent, consistently developing players who make the jump to the NFL.

After a standout 2024 season with the Dallas Renegades, Redmond began the NFL season on the Minnesota Vikings' practice squad, earned a spot on the active roster, and quickly emerged as a force on the interior defensive line. This season, he has totaled 49 tackles, 5.0 sacks, and three pass breakups, and is in the running for his first career Pro Bowl.

Two-time modern spring football champion Brandon Aubrey has become one of the NFL's most reliable weapons since entering the league in 2024. The former Birmingham Stallions standout holds the NFL records for most consecutive made field goals to start a career and most 60-plus-yard field goals in league history, establishing himself as one of the league's most accurate and long-range kickers.

Two UFL alumni. Two NFL stars. One primetime stage.







United Football League Stories from December 13, 2025

Renegades Alum Jalen Redmond Makes Return to Arlington on Sunday Night Football - Dallas Renegades

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.