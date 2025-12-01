Dallas Renegades Announce "Holiday Huddle" Open House & Select-A-Seat Event at Toyota Stadium

FRISCO, TX - The Dallas Renegades are thrilled to invite fans of football to the Renegades Holiday Huddle: Open House & Select-A-Seat Event on Sunday, December 7, 2025, from 12:00 PM to 3:00 PM at Toyota Stadium's Winners Club. This festive, family-friendly gathering marks a major milestone as the Renegades prepare for their first season in Frisco and begin building the foundation for an exciting new era of football in North Texas.

The Holiday Huddle will provide fans with an exclusive first look at the team's new home, an opportunity to explore Season Ticket Membership options for 2026, and the chance to engage directly with United Football League players, front office staff, and the community.

Select-A-Seat Tours: Fans can explore Toyota Stadium alongside Renegades representatives to view seat locations, premium spaces, and the customized gameday environment being crafted for the 2026 season.

Holiday Activities for All Ages:

Photos with Santa and his elves, set against a festive holiday balloon backdrop

Elf face painter and balloon artist

Christmas card creation station- cards will be sent to military service members

Player Autographs & Meet-and-Greets: UFL players Luis Perez and Chris Odom will be available for a complimentary autograph session, and fans can also meet Billy the Bandit, the Renegades' beloved mascot, as he joins in on the festivities.

Complimentary Treats: Guests can enjoy fresh popcorn, hot chocolate, coffee, water, and Renegades-themed sugar cookies.

Holiday Ornament Giveaway: A limited-edition Dallas Renegades holiday ornament will be gifted to:

The first 100 fans who secure a new Season Ticket Membership (one per account)

All current Season Ticket Members (one per account)







