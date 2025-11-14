2026 Dallas Renegades Season Tickets on Sale Today

DALLAS - The Dallas Renegades have officially announced that season tickets for the 2026 season are now available for purchase!

Renegades fans know what it means to go full throttle, and this season we're taking it up a gear. We're cranking up the energy, elevating the entertainment, and igniting a whole new home-field advantage at our new home: Toyota Stadium.

The 2026 season will feature a 4-game home schedule at Toyota Stadium due to the World Cup. The location for our fifth game will be announced at a later date. We'll return to a full 5-game home schedule in 2027. This is a one-year adjustment only, and we appreciate our fans' understanding.

Season ticket memberships start at just $80 and come packed with priority access, exclusive perks, and special fan benefits that deliver the ultimate Renegades game-day experience.

Membership Benefits Include:

Season Ticket Member Gift

Ticket Exchange Program

Price Savings vs. Single Game Tickets

Flexible Renewal Payment Options

Invite to Exclusive Season Ticket Member Event

Same Great Seat for every Game

Priority access to VIP Gameday Experiences (Subject to Availability)

Exclusive Season Ticket Member Newsletter

Priority Access to UFL Postseason Tickets

Ticketmaster will serve as the Official Ticketing Partner of the UFL.

The 2026 UFL season will kick off on Friday March 27, 2026, with a 10-week regular season schedule.

For more information on season ticket packages and benefits, visit uflrenegades.com/tickets or contact the Renegades Ticket Office at tickets@uflrenegades.com.







