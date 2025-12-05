Dallas Renegades Host Holiday Huddle at Toyota Stadium

FRISCO, TX - The Dallas Renegades will host the Renegades Holiday Huddle: Open House & Select-A-Seat Event on Sunday, December 7, 2025, from 12:00 PM to 3:00 PM at Toyota Stadium's Winners Club.

This festive, family-friendly event marks a major milestone as the Renegades prepare for their inaugural season in Frisco and begin building the foundation for an exciting new era of football in North Texas.

Event Highlights

Select-A-Seat Tours: Renegades representatives will guide fans through Toyota Stadium to explore seat locations, premium areas, and the custom gameday experience planned for the 2026 season.

Holiday Activities for All Ages: Photos with Santa and his elves, Elf face painter and balloon artist, Christmas card creation station sent to military members.

Player Autographs & Meet-and-Greets: UFL players Luis Perez and Chris Odom will participate in a complimentary autograph session. Fans can also meet Billy the Bandit, the Renegades' mascot.

Complimentary Treats: Fresh popcorn, hot chocolate, coffee, water, and Renegades-themed sugar cookies.

Holiday Ornament Giveaway: A limited-edition Dallas Renegades holiday ornament will be gifted to: the first 100 fans who secure a new Season Ticket Membership (one per account) and all current Season Ticket Members (one per account)







