Aubrey and Bates Go off Under Thursday Night Football Spotlight

Published on December 5, 2025







ARLINGTON, TX - Thursday Night Football on Amazon Prime featured multiple former United Football League (UFL) players making the most of their National Football League (NFL) primetime opportunity. Former Birmingham Stallion Brandon Aubrey of the Dallas Cowboys continued his rampage of excellence, former Michigan Panther Jake Bates of the Detroit Lions made a huge impact in Detroit's critical victory, and both former New Jersey General KaVontae Turpin of the Cowboys and former St. Louis Battlehawk Jacob Saylors of the Lions delivered on special teams.

As the NFL season winds down, the stakes only get higher, and no matchup loomed larger than Dallas vs. Detroit last night, with both teams fighting to keep their postseason hopes alive. Aubrey, who currently ranks third in the NFL with a 93 percent field-goal percentage, had himself a night in Detroit, as he went a perfect five-for-five on field goals attempts and hit his lone extra point. His night started fast with a 57-yard field goal in the first quarter. He followed that with a 55-yarder in the final minute of the half, and then a 63-yard strike in the third quarter - just two yards shy of his NFL career long. Aubrey became the first kicker in NFL history to make three field goals of 55 yards or longer in the same game. In total, he accounted for 16 of Dallas' 30 points.

On the opposite sideline, Bates carved out his own share of the spotlight. In Detroit's 44-30 win over the Cowboys, Bates converted three of four field-goal attempts and was a perfect five-for-five on extra points. He opened the scoring on the highly anticipated Thursday Night Football matchup with a 38-yard field goal on the Lions' opening drive. Bates later capped off the first half by drilling a 47-yarder as time expired, pushing Detroit's lead to 20-9. His number was called again in the fourth quarter, and delivered a clutch 46-yard conversion to put Detroit up two possessions. Bates has been nearly automatic inside 50 yards this season, hitting 94 percent of those attempts.

Turpin and Saylors each delivered impact plays on special teams for their teams. Turpin, formerly of the New Jersey Generals, was also featured in Dallas' offensive game plan. Recognized as one of the fastest players in the NFL thanks to his 4.31 40-yard dash at his 2019 NFL Pro Day, Turpin continues to be used in a variety of ways. He finished the night with one rush for four yards, two catches for 26 yards - highlighted by a 21-yard catch-and-run - and seven kick returns, averaging 25 yards per return.

A two-time All-Team honoree (2024, 2025), Saylors handled return duties for Detroit. He returned five kicks for an average of 28 yards per attempt, consistently setting up the Lions' offense, which put 44 points on the board.

Overall, 63 players from past two UFL seasons and alumni from the modern era of spring football (2020-present) have made the 53-man roster or were added to a practice squad this season.







