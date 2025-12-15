Bob Stoops of the Dallas Renegades Announces Retirement from Head Coaching

Published on December 15, 2025 under United Football League (UFL)

ARLINGTON, TX - United Football League Head Coach Bob Stoops of the Dallas Renegades announced today that he will be retiring from coaching after a championship career at the professional and collegiate levels that spanned five decades and included his most-recent, four-year stint with the Renegades whom he led to the XFL Championship in 2023. Over nearly 40 seasons, Stoops compiled a head coaching record of 207-69, which included 10 Big 12 Championships and a BCS National Championship in 2000 for an overall record of 191-48 during his 18 seasons at the helm of the Oklahoma Sooners.

Statement from Head Coach Bob Stoops

After much thought and reflection, I've made the decision to retire from coaching and step away from the game of football. Coaching has been one of the greatest honors of my life, and closing this chapter comes with lots of gratitude.

I want to express my heartfelt thanks to the United Football League, the Dallas Renegades, and every player, coach, and staff member who shared in this journey. I'm especially grateful to Russ Brandon, and to the entire ownership and leadership team- Mike Repole and Impact Capital, RedBird Capital, Dany Garcia, Dwayne Johnson, FOX, and ESPN. Thank you for giving me the opportunity to be part of a league that will always be special to me.

To the fans- you are the heartbeat of this sport. Your passion, energy, and unwavering support have meant the world to me. Coaching for you has been one of the greatest joys of my career.

While it's the right time for me to step aside, be with family, and embrace the next chapter of my life, I do so with deep appreciation and full confidence in the bright future of the UFL. This league is on the rise, and I'll remain its biggest supporter.

Thank you for allowing me to be part of this incredible game for so many years.

Statement from UFL President & CEO Russ Brandon

The United Football League wants to congratulate Head Coach Bob Stoops for one of the most accomplished careers in all of head football coaching. Speaking on behalf of our owners, league executives, coaches and players, we are grateful to Bob for his help in building the foundation of our League and Spring Football. Bob is a true legend in the game of football but an even better person. It has been truly an honor to work with him and learn from one of the greatest our game has ever known. We wish Bob, his wife Carol and the entire Stoops family the absolute best in his retirement.

