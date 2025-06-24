Houston Roughnecks Tight End Geor'Quarius Spivey Signs with the Kansas City Chiefs

June 24, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)

Houston Roughnecks News Release







HOUSTON - The United Football League has announced that Houston Roughnecks tight end Geor'Quarius Spivey has signed with the Kansas City Chiefs of the National Football League.

During his first professional season, Spivey recorded seven receptions for 65 yards in nine games for the Roughnecks. He also made contributions on special teams, as he registered a blocked punt during the Week 7 21-20 win versus the Memphis Showboats. He will return to Kansas City after spending the 2024 training camp with the Chiefs.

Spivey becomes the second Houston Roughnecks player to sign an NFL contract this off season, following cornerback Damon Arnette, who signed with the Houston Texans.

The Roughnecks will retain Spivey's rights should he return to the UFL.







