Perez, Crowder and Isaac Named OurSports Central UFL Players of the Week

by Fran Stuchbury

June 2, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)

Arlington Renegades







Arlington Renegades quarterback Luis Perez, Birmingham Stallions linebacker Tae Crowder, and Houston Roughnecks cornerback Keenan Isaac were named the OurSports Central United Football League Offensive Player, Defensive Player and Unsung Hero of the Week, respectively, for week ten of the UFL season.

Perez earned offensive honors for the second time this season after completing 26 of 32 passes for 283 yards, plus one rushing touchdown for seven yards in the Renegades' 23-6 victory over the San Antonio Brahmas. Perez threw to eight different players. Tight end Sal Cannella and wide receiver Isaiah Winstead caught five passes each. Perez Finished with an 81.3 completion percentage.

Honorable mention goes to St. Louis Battlehawks running back Jarveon Howard who carried 19 times for 89 yards and one score in their 13-8 victory over the D.C. Defenders.

Crowder earned defensive honors with two interceptions, both returned for touchdowns of 49 and 75 yards in the Stallions' 46-9 shellacking of the Memphis Showboats. Crowder became the first player in UFL history to score two defensive touchdowns in one game.

He played at Georgia and was selected by the New York Giants in the seventh round, 255th overall, of the 2020 NFL Draft. He also spent time with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2022 and the Tennessee Titans in 2023. On January 17, 2025 he signed with Birmingham.

Both interceptions returned by Crowder were thrown by quarterback Dresser Winn.

Houston Roughnecks linebacker Marvin Moody earned honorable mention with eight total tackles, one interception returned 32 yards for a touchdown, and two pass breakups in their 19-12 victory over Michigan.

With the Panthers down 19-12 with the ball on their own 23-yard line, Isaac intercepted Danny Etling's pass to complete the victory for the Roughnecks.

Issac played college football at Alabama State and spent time with the NFL's Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2023 and 2024. He signed with Houston on March 4, 2025.

The interception by Issac improved the Roughnecks to 5-5 and ended their season on a two-game winning streak.

Previous Winners







United Football League Stories from June 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.