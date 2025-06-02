Three San Antonio Brahmas Earn All-UFL Honors
June 2, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)
San Antonio Brahmas News Release
ARLINGTON, Texas - The United Football League today announced its All-UFL Team. Three San Antonio Brahmas were selected to the team: LB Tavante Beckett, RB Jashaun Corbin and P Brad Wing.
Beckett, a native of Chesapeake, Virginia and a Marshall alum, led the UFL in tackles finishing the regular season with 89 tackles. He also added five tackles for loss. It's the second straight season that Beckett has earned All-UFL honors.
Corbin, a Rocklege, Florida native who played collegiately at Texas A&M and Florida, led the UFL in rushing yards during the regular season with 514 yards on 97 carries and rushing yards per carry (5.3). He ranked sixth in the UFL in rushing touchdowns (4). Corbin also ranked third in the UFL in all-purpose yards with 904 yards which also included 138 receiving yards and 252 kickoff return yards.
Wing, who hails from Melbourne, Australia and Baton Rouge, Louisiana where he played collegiately for LSU, led the UFL in punting while averaging 48.1 yards per punt. He had a league-best 12 punts downed inside the 20 and matched a UFL season-best 69 yard punt.
2025 ALL-UFL TEAM
Offense
Quarterback: Bryce Perkins, Michigan Panthers
Running Back: Jashaun Corbin, San Antonio Brahmas
Jacob Saylors, St. Louis Battlehawks
Wide Receiver: Deon Cain, Birmingham Stallions
Chris Rowland, DC Defenders
Tyler Vaughns, Arlington Renegades
Tight End: Sal Cannella, Arlington Renegades
Gunnar Oakes, Michigan Panthers
Offensive Guard: Cohl Cabral, Michigan Panthers
Steven Gonzalez, St. Louis Battlehawks
Center: Mike Panasiuk, St. Louis Battlehawks
Offensive Tackle: Yasir Durant, DC Defenders
Ryan Nelson, Michigan Panthers
Defense
Defensive Tackles: Joe Wallace, DC Defenders
Perrion Winfrey, Birmingham Stallions
Edge: Derick Roberson, DC Defenders
Pita Taumoepenu, St. Louis Battlehawks
Linebackers: Tavante Beckett, San Antonio Brahmas
Willie Harvey, St. Louis Battlehawks
Anthony HInes, DC Defenders
Cornerbacks: Deandre Baker, DC Defenders
Ajene Harris, Arlington Renegades
Kedrick Whitehead, Michigan Panthers
Safeties: Leon O'Neal Jr., Houston Roughnecks
Arnold Tarpley, Michigan Panthers
Special Teams
Kicker: Rodrigo Blankenship, St. Louis Battlehawks
Punter: Brad Wing, San Antonio Brahmas
Long Snapper: Alexander Matheson, St. Louis Battlehawks
Return Specialist: Chris Rowland, DC Defenders
The 2025 United Football League playoffs begin this weekend. Both Conference Championship games presented by New Era are slated for Sunday, June 8. The USFL Conference Championship Game is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET at Protective Stadium, where the Birmingham Stallions will host the Michigan Panthers. The XFL Conference Championship will kick off at 6 p.m. ET at The Dome at America's Center, with the St. Louis Battlehawks hosting the DC Defenders.
The season will conclude with the UFL Championship Game presented by Underdog on Saturday, June 14, at 8 p.m. ET at The Dome at America's Center in St. Louis.
Tickets to the 2025 UFL Conference Championship games and the UFL Championship are available at theufl.com.
United Football League Stories from June 2, 2025
- Houston Roughnecks Safety Leon O'Neal Jr. Named to 2025 All-UFL Team - Houston Roughnecks
- Three San Antonio Brahmas Earn All-UFL Honors - San Antonio Brahmas
- United Football League Announces 2025 All-UFL Team - UFL
- Chris Rowland Named Nominee for 2025 UFL Sportsman of the Year - D.C. Defenders
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent San Antonio Brahmas Stories
- Three San Antonio Brahmas Earn All-UFL Honors
- San Antonio Brahmas Tight End Steven Stillianos Nominated for 2025 UFL Sportsman of the Year
- Brahmas Fall Short in Back-And-Forth Battle with D.C., 32-24
- Brahmas Fall on the Road to Stallions, 26-3
- Brahmas Drop Home Opener to Houston Roughnecks, 27-3