Houston Roughnecks Safety Leon O'Neal Jr. Named to 2025 All-UFL Team
June 2, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)
Houston Roughnecks News Release
ARLINGTON, TEXAS - The United Football League today announced its 2025 All-UFL Team. Houston Roughnecks Safety Leon O'Neal Jr. was named to the 2025 All-UFL Defensive Team.
The St. Louis Battlehawks and DC Defenders, who will meet in this weekend's XFL Conference Championship, led the way, each earning a league-high seven selections.
The All-UFL Team was selected by a panel of league and team executives, coaches and players from all eight teams and broadcast partners. Selections were based on player performances throughout the recently concluded 10-game regular season. The 2025 All-UFL Team features:
2025 ALL-UFL TEAM
Offense
Quarterback: Bryce Perkins, Michigan Panthers
Running Back: Jashaun Corbin, San Antonio Brahmas
Jacob Saylors, St. Louis Battlehawks
Wide Receiver: Deon Cain, Birmingham Stallions
Chris Rowland, DC Defenders
Tyler Vaughns, Arlington Renegades
Tight End: Sal Cannella, Arlington Renegades
Gunnar Oakes, Michigan Panthers
Offensive Guard: Cohl Cabral, Michigan Panthers
Steven Gonzalez, St. Louis Battlehawks
Center: Mike Panasiuk, St. Louis Battlehawks
Offensive Tackle: Yasir Durant, DC Defenders
Ryan Nelson, Michigan Panthers
Defense
Defensive Tackles: Joe Wallace, DC Defenders
Perrion Winfrey, Birmingham Stallions
Edge: Derick Roberson, DC Defenders
Pita Taumoepenu, St. Louis Battlehawks
Linebackers: Tavante Beckett, San Antonio Brahmas
Willie Harvey, St. Louis Battlehawks
Anthony Hines, DC Defenders
Cornerbacks: Deandre Baker, DC Defenders
Ajene Harris, Arlington Renegades
Kedrick Whitehead Jr., Michigan Panthers
Safeties: Leon O'Neal Jr., Houston Roughnecks
Arnold Tarpley III, Michigan Panthers
Special Teams
Kicker: Rodrigo Blankenship, St. Louis Battlehawks
Punter: Brad Wing, San Antonio Brahmas
Long Snapper: Alexander Matheson, St. Louis Battlehawks
Return Specialist: Chris Rowland, DC Defenders
The 2025 United Football League playoffs begin this weekend. Both Conference Championship games presented by New Era are slated for Sunday, June 8. The USFL Conference Championship Game is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET at Protective Stadium, where the Birmingham Stallions will host the Michigan Panthers. The XFL Conference Championship will kick off at 6 p.m. ET at The Dome at America's Center, with the St. Louis Battlehawks hosting the DC Defenders.
The season will conclude with the UFL Championship Game presented by Underdog on Saturday, June 14, at 8 p.m. ET at The Dome at America's Center in St. Louis.
Tickets to the 2025 UFL Conference Championship games and the UFL Championship are available at theufl.com.
United Football League Stories from June 2, 2025
- Houston Roughnecks Safety Leon O'Neal Jr. Named to 2025 All-UFL Team - Houston Roughnecks
- Three San Antonio Brahmas Earn All-UFL Honors - San Antonio Brahmas
- United Football League Announces 2025 All-UFL Team - UFL
- Chris Rowland Named Nominee for 2025 UFL Sportsman of the Year - D.C. Defenders
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Houston Roughnecks Stories
- Houston Roughnecks Safety Leon O'Neal Jr. Named to 2025 All-UFL Team
- Roughnecks Overcome Panthers in Season Finale, 19-12
- Smith, Payne and Cain Named OurSports Central UFL Players of the Week
- Roughnecks Surmount Defenders, Closing out Home Series with Win
- Preview: Roughnecks vs. Panthers