Three Arlington Renegades Named to 2025 All-UFL Team

June 2, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - The United Football League today announced the 2025 All-UFL Team, honoring the top performers from the regular season- and the Arlington Renegades are proudly represented by wide receiver Tyler Vaughns, tight end Sal Cannella and cornerback Ajene Harris.

Vaughns, Cannella and Harris stood out as dynamic playmakers for the Renegades throughout the 10-game regular season. Their impact on the field has earned them recognition among the league's elite, as voted on by a panel of league and team executives, coaches, players, and media partners.

Tyler Vaughns emerged as one of the league's most dependable receiving threats in 2025, hauling in 41 receptions for 475 yards and four touchdowns over 10 games. His consistency and playmaking ability made him a go-to target in the Renegades' offense.

Sal Cannella continued to solidify his reputation as one of spring football's top tight ends. A versatile and reliable option in both the passing and blocking game, Cannella totaled 44 receptions for 474 yards and a touchdown during the regular season.

Ajene Harris anchored the Renegades' secondary with an exceptional season at cornerback. Known for his lockdown coverage and sharp instincts, Harris tied for the league lead with 12 pass breakups and led all defenders with three interceptions.

2025 ALL-UFL TEAM

Offense

Quarterback: Bryce Perkins, Michigan Panthers

Running Back:

Jashaun Corbin, San Antonio Brahmas

Jacob Saylors, St. Louis Battlehawks

Wide Receiver:

Deon Cain, Birmingham Stallions

Chris Rowland, DC Defenders

Tyler Vaughns, Arlington Renegades

Tight End: Sal Cannella, Arlington Renegades

Gunnar Oakes, Michigan Panthers

Offensive Guard: Cohl Cabral, Michigan Panthers

Steven Gonzalez, St. Louis Battlehawks

Center: Mike Panasiuk, St. Louis Battlehawks

Offensive Tackle:

Yasir Durant, DC Defenders

Ryan Nelson, Michigan Panthers

Defense

Defensive Tackles: Joe Wallace, DC Defenders

Perrion Winfrey, Birmingham Stallions

Edge:

Derick Roberson, DC Defenders

Pita Taumoepenu, St. Louis Battlehawks

Linebackers: Tavante Beckett, San Antonio Brahmas

Willie Harvey, St. Louis Battlehawks

Anthony HInes, DC Defenders

Cornerbacks:

Deandre Baker, DC Defenders

Ajene Harris, Arlington Renegades

Kedrick Whitehead Jr., Michigan Panthers

Safeties: Leon O'Neal Jr., Houston Roughnecks

Arnold Tarpley III, Michigan Panthers

Special Teams

Kicker: Rodrigo Blankenship, St. Louis Battlehawks

Punter: Brad Wing, San Antonio Brahmas

Long Snapper: Alexander Matheson, St. Louis Battlehawks

Return Specialist: Chris Rowland, DC Defenders

The 2025 United Football League playoffs begin this weekend. Both Conference Championship games presented by New Era are slated for Sunday, June 8. The USFL Conference Championship Game is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET at Protective Stadium, where the Birmingham Stallions will host the Michigan Panthers. The XFL Conference Championship will kick off at 6 p.m. ET at The Dome at America's Center, with the St. Louis Battlehawks hosting the DC Defenders.

The season will conclude with the UFL Championship Game presented by Underdog on Saturday, June 14, at 8 p.m. ET at The Dome at America's Center in St. Louis.

Tickets to the 2025 UFL Conference Championship games and the UFL Championship are available at theufl.com.







