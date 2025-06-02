Three Arlington Renegades Named to 2025 All-UFL Team
June 2, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)
Arlington Renegades News Release
ARLINGTON, TEXAS - The United Football League today announced the 2025 All-UFL Team, honoring the top performers from the regular season- and the Arlington Renegades are proudly represented by wide receiver Tyler Vaughns, tight end Sal Cannella and cornerback Ajene Harris.
Vaughns, Cannella and Harris stood out as dynamic playmakers for the Renegades throughout the 10-game regular season. Their impact on the field has earned them recognition among the league's elite, as voted on by a panel of league and team executives, coaches, players, and media partners.
Tyler Vaughns emerged as one of the league's most dependable receiving threats in 2025, hauling in 41 receptions for 475 yards and four touchdowns over 10 games. His consistency and playmaking ability made him a go-to target in the Renegades' offense.
Sal Cannella continued to solidify his reputation as one of spring football's top tight ends. A versatile and reliable option in both the passing and blocking game, Cannella totaled 44 receptions for 474 yards and a touchdown during the regular season.
Ajene Harris anchored the Renegades' secondary with an exceptional season at cornerback. Known for his lockdown coverage and sharp instincts, Harris tied for the league lead with 12 pass breakups and led all defenders with three interceptions.
2025 ALL-UFL TEAM
Offense
Quarterback: Bryce Perkins, Michigan Panthers
Running Back:
Jashaun Corbin, San Antonio Brahmas
Jacob Saylors, St. Louis Battlehawks
Wide Receiver:
Deon Cain, Birmingham Stallions
Chris Rowland, DC Defenders
Tyler Vaughns, Arlington Renegades
Tight End: Sal Cannella, Arlington Renegades
Gunnar Oakes, Michigan Panthers
Offensive Guard: Cohl Cabral, Michigan Panthers
Steven Gonzalez, St. Louis Battlehawks
Center: Mike Panasiuk, St. Louis Battlehawks
Offensive Tackle:
Yasir Durant, DC Defenders
Ryan Nelson, Michigan Panthers
Defense
Defensive Tackles: Joe Wallace, DC Defenders
Perrion Winfrey, Birmingham Stallions
Edge:
Derick Roberson, DC Defenders
Pita Taumoepenu, St. Louis Battlehawks
Linebackers: Tavante Beckett, San Antonio Brahmas
Willie Harvey, St. Louis Battlehawks
Anthony HInes, DC Defenders
Cornerbacks:
Deandre Baker, DC Defenders
Ajene Harris, Arlington Renegades
Kedrick Whitehead Jr., Michigan Panthers
Safeties: Leon O'Neal Jr., Houston Roughnecks
Arnold Tarpley III, Michigan Panthers
Special Teams
Kicker: Rodrigo Blankenship, St. Louis Battlehawks
Punter: Brad Wing, San Antonio Brahmas
Long Snapper: Alexander Matheson, St. Louis Battlehawks
Return Specialist: Chris Rowland, DC Defenders
The 2025 United Football League playoffs begin this weekend. Both Conference Championship games presented by New Era are slated for Sunday, June 8. The USFL Conference Championship Game is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET at Protective Stadium, where the Birmingham Stallions will host the Michigan Panthers. The XFL Conference Championship will kick off at 6 p.m. ET at The Dome at America's Center, with the St. Louis Battlehawks hosting the DC Defenders.
The season will conclude with the UFL Championship Game presented by Underdog on Saturday, June 14, at 8 p.m. ET at The Dome at America's Center in St. Louis.
Tickets to the 2025 UFL Conference Championship games and the UFL Championship are available at theufl.com.
