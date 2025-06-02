Seven Defenders Named to All-UFL Team

June 2, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)

D.C. Defenders News Release







ARLINGTON, TEXAS - JThe United Football League today announced its 2025 All-UFL Team. The DC Defenders tied with the St. Louis Battlehawks for a league-high seven selections.

Wide receiver/return specialist Chris Rowland earned both All-UFL Offensive and Special Teams selections. Offensive tackle Yasir Durant was also named to the All-UFL Offensive team.

On the defensive side of the ball, DC totaled four selections in defensive tackle Joe Wallace, defensive end Derick Roberson, linebacker Anthony Hines and cornerback Deandre Baker.

OFFENSE

Rowland earned his first All-UFL Offensive team selection after a career season where he finished second in the regular season in receiving yards (522), third in receptions (42) and accounted for four total touchdowns (three receiving, one passing). The Tennessee State alum posted a career-high nine receptions for 144 yards and a touchdown in Michigan on May 4.

Durant also earned his first All-UFL Offensive team selection after anchoring DC's offensive line unit that allowed 10 sacks, the fewest among all UFL teams.

DEFENSE

Wallace earned his first All-UFL Defensive team selection with a career-high 4.5 sacks which rank sixth in the UFL. His best game of the season occurred at San Antonio on May 9 when he tallied two sacks and six total tackles.

Roberson was a constant threat off the edge for DC this season with a career-high 5.5 sacks, tied with teammate Andre Mintze for third-most in the UFL. In his first three weeks of the UFL season, he talled three sacks including a pair in the season opener against Birmingham on March 30.

Hines led the Defenders with 55 tackles in eight games played which ranked just outside the league's top 10. The Texas A&M product collected a career-high 11 tackles on April 27 at Arlington.

Baker earned his second consecutive All-UFL Defensive team selection with a career-high two interceptions, tied for second-most in the UFL. Baker also totaled 10 pass breakups which ranked third in the league. The Georgia Bulldog's late interception against Arlington on week eight secured a 33-30 win to clinch a playoff berth for the Defenders.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Rowland earned his second consecutive All-UFL Special Teams selection with a combined total of 508 return yards on kicks/punts. Rowland's ability to make plays on offense and special teams has shown why he leads the UFL in all-purpose yards with 1,070.

The 2025 United Football League playoffs begin this weekend. Both Conference Championship games presented by New Era are slated for Sunday, June 8. The USFL Conference Championship Game is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET at Protective Stadium, where the Birmingham Stallions will host the Michigan Panthers. The XFL Conference Championship will kick off at 6 p.m. ET at The Dome at America's Center, with the St. Louis Battlehawks hosting the DC Defenders.

The season will conclude with the UFL Championship Game presented by Underdog on Saturday, June 14, at 8 p.m. ET at The Dome at America's Center in St. Louis.







