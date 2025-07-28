Jordan Ta'Amu: The Winning Recipe

It was a blessing in disguise.

After establishing a league-high 17 passing touchdowns and setting a career-high 2,155 passing yards, the DC Defenders were sure that their quarterback Jordan Ta'amu would be named the UFL Most Valuable Player for the 2025 season, but when Michigan Panthers quarterback Bryce Perkins' name was called at the UFL Award Ceremony the night before the championship game between DC and Michigan, it proved to be the winning the winning recipe for what DC needed.

"I attribute that success to the coaches and to everyone being bought in since Day One," Ta'aumu said. "We didn't have a great season (in 2024) and everyone came back hungrier this season."

Despite the gaudy numbers, Ta'amu's name wasn't called when UFL Regular Season MVP Award was announced one day before the UFL Championship Game in St. Louis. But his - and the team's - initial disappointment quickly turned into motivation ahead of the title game. Defenders tight end Briley Moore was the first player to contact Ta'amu after the MVP announcement and sent a message that proved prophetic just 24 hours later.

"Our tight end Briley Moore sent me a text that said, 'When you're holding up that championship trophy on stage tomorrow night, I'm gonna be chanting MVP,'" Ta'amu recalled Ta'amu after the disappointment of not receiving the league's top honor. "It fired everybody up, not just myself, but everybody on the offense and defense. "

With a chip on their shoulders, the Defenders and Ta'amu entered The Dome at America's Center in St. Louis laser-focused on the UFL Championship Trophy. Ta'amu's only obstacle was the Michigan Panthers defense, which held Ta'amu and the Defenders to just 14 points in a 38-14 loss in Detroit in Week Six.

"We beat ourselves the first time we played them," Ta'aumu said. "This time, we wanted to show them that we were the better team."

Ta'amu kickstarted DC's offense early in the game when he found a wide open Jaydon Mickens for a 26-yard touchdown to tie the game 6-6 midway through the first quarter. Following that early success, Ta'amu proceeded to dissect Michigan's defense in the first half with a whopping 320 passing yards and four total touchdowns.

"I think everything was just clicking," Ta'amu said. "Michigan didn't change their defense much from the first time we played them. Having that experience against that team the first time and then going back to watching game film and realizing all the different things that we missed, all those worked in the championship game."

Leading 37-19 at halftime, the Defenders rolled to a 58-34 victory and their first championship. DC's 58 points were the most ever scored in a UFL game and the most scored in the modern era of spring football. This victory was even sweeter to Ta'amu because his family traveled from Pearl City, Hawaii to St. Louis to watch him win his first-ever championship.

"Just having them out there meant a lot," he said. "Taking the time to do that and come watch me play, their support is unconditional. Having them there made my heart at ease, so it was awesome."

In the fourth championship game appearance of his career and the second in spring football, Ta'amu finally emerged victorious and earned a second reward as the unanimous UFL Championship Game MVP after finishing with 390 passing yards and five total touchdowns, the most ever for both categories in a UFL game. As he stepped onto the stage with his coaches and teammates to hoist the UFL Championship trophy, Ta'amu savored every moment.

"I remember that I had my money lei around my neck that my family gave me," he recalled. "UFL Owner Dany Garcia and Coach Shannon Harris were next to me and I was thinking to myself, 'This is such a cool moment that I'll never forget.'"

With time to reflect on the best season he's had as a professional, Ta'amu believes he grew immeasurably on and off the field throughout the 2025 season.

"This season helped me become a leader on the field and helped me raise my voice a little bit," he said. "It's not only being the leader on the field, but also off the field in gathering your teammates and rallying guys up to support one goal. When you do that, you can go a long way in life."







