UFL Announces NFL Signings for July 28

July 28, 2025 - United Football League (UFL) News Release







ARLINGTON, TEXAS - The United Football League today announced five more of its players have signed contracts with National Football League (NFL) teams this week. As of today, 22 UFL players, who made appearances during the 2025 season, have signed with NFL teams.

Below is a list of players:

UFL TEAM POSITION NAME NFL TEAM

Birmingham Stallions WR Deon Cain Buffalo Bills

Birmingham Stallions CB Steven Gilmore Arizona Cardinals

Michigan Panthers CB Keni-H Lovely Arizona Cardinals

Michigan Panthers RB Toa Taua Cleveland Browns

St. Louis Battlehawks CB Nick Whiteside Detroit Lions

Each UFL team will retain the rights of each player should that player return to the UFL.







