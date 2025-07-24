DC Defenders Wide Receiver Seth Williams Signs with Las Vegas Raiders

July 24, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)

DC Defenders News Release







ARLINGTON, TEXAS. - The United Football League has announced that DC Defenders wide receiver Seth Williams has signed with the Las Vegas Raiders of the National Football League.

Williams was signed by DC on May 12 and tallied eight receptions for 63 yards and a touchdown in two games played during the regular season. The wide receiver also played in both playoff games and collected three receptions for 107 yards and a touchdown.

Before joining the Defenders, Williams was on the practice squad for the Dallas Cowboys for the 2024 season. The Cottondale, Alabama native also spent the 2022 and 2023 seasons on the Jacksonville Jaguars practice squad. Williams was drafted by the Denver Broncos in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft after a standout three-year collegiate career at Auburn. While with the Tigers, Williams totaled 132 career receptions, 2,124 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns.

The DC Defenders will retain Williams' UFL rights should he return to the league in the future.







United Football League Stories from July 24, 2025

DC Defenders Wide Receiver Seth Williams Signs with Las Vegas Raiders - DC Defenders

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.