Shannon Harris Promoted to Head Coach of the 2025 UFL Champion Dc Defenders

July 23, 2025

DC Defenders News Release







ARLINGTON, TX - Shannon Harris, who guided the DC Defenders to the 2025 UFL Championship, has been promoted to head coach of the team after serving as interim head coach throughout the 2025 United Football League season, it was announced today by UFL President & CEO Russ Brandon.

"Shannon Harris isn't just a remarkable UFL story- he's one of the most inspiring figures in all of sports this year," said Brandon. "It's a true honor to name him head coach of the DC Defenders. This season, he kept his team united and motivated, guiding them to the 2025 UFL Championship and finishing as the league's top team. We're excited to see Shannon back on the sidelines in 2026 as DC begins its title defense."

Harris, the recipient of the 2025 UFL Buddy Teevens Coach of the Year Award, had previously been named the interim head coach of the Defenders on Sunday, March 23, after former head coach Reggie Barlow stepped down to become head coach at Tennessee State a few days before the start of the new season. In Harris' first season guiding DC, the Defenders improved from a 4-6 record in 2024 to 6-4 in 2025 before going on to a 36-18 victory over the St. Louis Battlehawks in the 2025 XFL Conference Championship Game and then to a 58-34 win over the Michigan Panthers in the 2025 UFL Championship.

"Shannon Harris' leadership skills and experience with the Defenders made the choice to elevate him to Interim Head Coach an easy one." said Johnston. "Taking over at the start of the season is challenging, but Shannon would create continuity with the team culture established by Reggie Barlow while putting his own mark on the 2025 Defenders. He made the promotion to Head Coach an even easier decision after leading the Defenders to the 2025 UFL Championship. His promotion to head coach is well deserved, and we're excited to see him lead the team in 2026 as they defend their UFL title."

"I am beyond excited for this opportunity to lead the DC Defenders, especially our players, coaches and support staff," said Harris. "The DC community has the best fans in all sports, and I look forward to returning to the field next spring when we begin our quest for a second straight title."

Harris began this past season at the helm with an 18-11 home win against the defending 2024 UFL Champion Birmingham Stallions in Week One. In that game, DC registered a franchise- high eight sacks.

The Defenders went on to go 4-1 through their first five games with wins over the Memphis Showboats (17-12), St. Louis Battlehawks (27-15) and Arlington Renegades (37-33). In Week Eight, DC clinched a playoff berth with a slim 33-30 win over Arlington at Audi Field in Washington, D.C.

Under Harris' tutelage, Defenders quarterback Jordan Ta'amu had a standout season. Through 10 games, Ta'amu led the UFL in passing touchdowns (17) and ranked second in passing yards (2,155) and total yards (2,333). Overall, DC's offense led the UFL in total yards (3,454). Ta'amu capped off the season with a record performance in the UFL Championship Game receiving MVP honors after throwing for 390 yards and scoring five touchdowns (four passing, one running)

DC also made an impact on the defensive side of the ball as well. The Defenders ranked among league leaders in tackles for loss (1st, 59), takeaways (T-1st, 17), forced fumbles (T-2nd, 9), sacks (3rd, 22) and interceptions (T-3rd, 7).







