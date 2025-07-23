UFL Announces NFL Signings for July 23

July 23, 2025 - United Football League (UFL) News Release







ARLINGTON, TEXAS - The United Football League today announced two more of its players have signed contracts with National Football League (NFL) teams this week. As of today, 17 UFL players, who made appearances during the 2025 season, have signed with NFL teams.

Below is a list of players:

UFL TEAM POS NAME NFL TEAM

DC Defenders WR Seth Williams Las Vegas Raiders

Houston Roughnecks OL Samuel Jackson New York Jets

Each UFL team will retain the rights of each player should that player return to the UFL.







