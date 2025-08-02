DC Defenders Wide Receiver Braylon Sanders Signs with Washington Commanders

August 2, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)

DC Defenders News Release







ARLINGTON, TEXAS - The UFL has announced that DC Defenders wide receiver Braylon Sanders has signed a contract with the Washington Commanders of the National Football League.

Sanders finished 11th in the league in receiving yards (332) on 13 receptions and scored three touchdowns in seven games played.

The Hogansville, Georgia native was signed by the Miami Dolphins in 2022 as an undrafted free agent and played in three games that season. Sanders spent two seasons on Miami's practice squad before being waived due to injury in August of 2024. Later that year, Sanders was signed to the New England Patriots practice squad in November.

Sanders played collegiately at Ole Miss and totaled 69 receptions for 1,453 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns in his four-year career with the Rebels.

The DC Defenders will retain Sanders' rights should he return to the UFL.







