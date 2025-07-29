DC Defenders Offensive Lineman Liam Fornadel Signs with New York Jets

July 29, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)

DC Defenders News Release







ARLINGTON, TEXAS - The UFL has announced that DC Defenders offensive lineman Liam Fornadel has signed a contract with the New York Jets of the National Football League.

Fornadel helped anchor an offensive line unit that allowed the fewest sacks of any team in the league this season with 10 throughout their championship season.

Fornadel has played three seasons with the Defenders and earned All-XFL honors in 2023. The James Madison product had a stint with the New England Patriots practice squad in 2024 but was released in December. Fornadel started 40 games for the Dukes from 2017-2021 and earned Preseason All-CAA offensive lineman honors in his fifth year.

The DC Defenders will retain Fornadel's rights should he return to the UFL.







