UFL Announces NFL Signings for July 29

July 29, 2025 - United Football League (UFL) News Release







ARLINGTON, TEXAS - The United Football League today announced four more of its players have signed contracts with National Football League (NFL) teams this week. As of today, 26 UFL players, who made appearances during the 2025 season, have signed with NFL teams.

Below is a list of players:

UFL TEAM POSITION NAME NFL TEAM

DC Defenders T Liam Fordanel New York Jets

Memphis Showboats LB Jaylon Allen San Francisco 49'ers

Michigan Panthers LB RJ Mosely New England Patriots

St. Louis Battlehawks RB Jacob Saylors Detroit Lions

To date, the league has conducted 107 workouts involving 74 individual UFL players - in addition to the 26 who have already signed with NFL teams.

Each UFL team will retain the rights of each player should that player return to the UFL.

For all the latest UFL to NFL signings visit our UFL TO NFL page.







United Football League Stories from July 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.