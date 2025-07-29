UFL to NFL Updates
July 29, 2025 - United Football League (UFL) News Release
ARLINGTON, TEXAS - The United Football League today announced 26 players who have made appearances during the 2025 season, have signed contracts with National Football League (NFL) teams.
To date, the league has conducted 107 workouts involving 74 individual UFL players - in addition to the 26 who have already signed with NFL teams.
Each UFL team will retain the rights of each player should that player return to the UFL.
