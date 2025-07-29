Memphis Showboats Defensive End Jaylon Allen Signs with San Francisco 49ers

July 29, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)

Memphis Showboats News Release







ARLINGTON, TEXAS - The United Football League (UFL) announced today that Memphis Showboats defensive end Jaylon Allen has signed with the San Francisco 49ers of the National Football League (NFL).

Allen played in 10 games for the Showboats during the 2025 season, making nine starts. He finished the year with 27 total tackles, including one tackle for loss, 1.5 sacks, and one forced fumble.

Prior to joining the UFL, Allen signed with the Denver Broncos as an undrafted free agent in 2024 but was waived with an injury settlement.

A standout at the University of Memphis, Allen earned Second Team All-AAC honors in 2023 after starting all 13 games his senior year. He recorded 40 tackles, 7 tackles for loss, 2 sacks, 2 pass breakups, one fumble recovery, and one forced fumble. Over five seasons with the Tigers, he totaled 150 tackles and earned Honorable Mention All-AAC recognition in 2022.

The Memphis Showboats will retain Allen's UFL rights should he return to the league in the future.







