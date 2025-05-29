Jaylon Allen Named Showboats' UFL Sportsman of the Year Nominee

May 29, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - The United Football League today announced its nominees for the 2025 UFL Sportsman of the Year Award. Defensive end/outside linebacker Jaylon Allen is the Memphis Showboats' nominee for the prestigious honor.

Allen is a former University of Memphis Tiger football player. His commitment to the community of Memphis began in college. To learn a bit more about Allen and his passion for giving back, click here.

The UFL Sportsman of the Year recognizes the UFL player who best exemplifies the league's core values by demonstrating excellence on the field and a deep commitment to community service off it. The award celebrates individuals who lead by example, demonstrating a passion for the game of football on the field and a passion to serve and make a difference within their communities. Candidates were nominated by coaches, players, and league and team executives.

The entire list of nominees for this year's Sportsman of the Year are:

- Seth Green Arlington Renegades

- Barry Wesley Birmingham Stallions

- Chris Rowland DC Defenders

- Leon O'Neal Jr. Houston Roughnecks

- Jaylon Allen Memphis Showboats

- Ryan Nelson Michigan Panthers

- Steven Stillianos San Antonio Brahmas

- Travis Feeney St. Louis Battlehawks

The Sportsman of the Year Award will be presented during the 2025 UFL Championship Game presented by Underdog to one deserving player who embodies the highest standards of leadership, integrity, and impact both in competition and in service to others.

Tickets for the 2025 Memphis Showboats season finale (June 1 vs. Birmingham, 2 p.m. CT, Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium) are available now at uflshowboats.com/tickets. Fans can also reach a ticket specialist by calling 901-341-7008 or sending an email to tickets@uflshowboats.com.







