The Black Moods to Perform at 2025 UFL Championship Game Presented by Underdog

ST. LOUIS, Mo. 5 - The United Football League has announced The Black Moods will perform the U.S. national anthem and will be the halftime entertainment at the 2025 UFL Championship Game presented by Underdog taking place at The Dome at America's Center in St. Louis on Saturday, June 14, at 8:00 p.m. ET. Airing live on ABC, the championship game will feature a matchup of the league's USFL Conference and XFL Conference Champions meeting for the second annual championship of the spring football league.

Known throughout the Midwest for their raw, amplified fresh fiery update of rock n' roll, The Black Moods feature the classic power trio of vocalist and guitarist Josh Kennedy, bassist Brendan McBride, and drummer Chico Diaz. The band has had four Top 40 hits on the Billboard Rock Charts with their highest-charting single - Sunshine - reaching No. 16. During The Black Moods' career, they have released four studio albums, including The Black Moods (2012), Medicine (2016), Sunshine (2020), and Into the Night (2022).

"Being a Missouri boy and having the opportunity to play The Dome at America's Center in St. Louis is something I never could have imagined," said Kennedy, a native of Wheaton, Missouri. "My grandmother was born and raised in St. Louis where she met my grandad who was a colonel at the St. Louis Auto Auction for over 35 years. My great grandparents are buried here and I still have plenty of family here. I could NOT be more grateful to be a part of this event."

Ticket prices for the 2025 UFL Championship Game presented by Underdog begin at $29. Discounts are available for groups of 10 or more fans. In addition, premium offerings include suites and the Battlehawks Bridge. Tickets to the 2025 UFL Championship Game presented by Underdog are available through Ticketmaster.

The Dome at America's Center hosted the inaugural UFL Championship Game in 2024 when the Birmingham Stallions defeated the San Antonio Brahmas, 25-0, to win their third consecutive championship as 27,396 fans gathered to watch the title game. The venue has also staged numerous conventions, trade shows, and major concert and sports events since it opened in 1995, including the 2005 NCAA Men's Basketball Final Four, the Big 12 Championship Game in 1996, Beyonce's "Renaissance" Tour in 2023, and concerts by major artists, such as U2, the Rolling Stones, Taylor Swift, Garth Brooks, and Kendrick Lamar.







