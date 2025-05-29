United Football League Week 10 Preview

ARLINGTON, Texas - For the second week in a row, two United Football League teams which are set to meet in the playoffs will battle in a conference championship game preview. Last week, it was Birmingham and Michigan. This week, the DC Defenders and St. Louis Battlehawks clash in the nation's capital to highlight the final week of UFL regular-season.

Week 10 Schedule and Game Previews

St. Louis Battlehawks (7-2, 3-2) at D.C. Defenders (6-3, 4-1)

Friday, May 30 - 8:00 p.m. ET | Audi Field | FOX UFL Friday

FOX UFL Friday takes center stage with a marquee primetime matchup as the St. Louis Battlehawks visit the D.C. Defenders in a high-stakes preview of next week's XFL Conference Championship Game. Before they battle for the crown, these two powerhouses will clash in Washington, D.C., to determine who finishes atop the conference standings.

Their last meeting came in Week Three, when the Defenders traveled to St. Louis and secured a 27-15 victory. DC quarterback Jordan Ta'amu threw for 243 yards and three touchdowns in that game, while the Battlehawks' typically potent ground game was limited to just 45 rushing yards. Both teams have evolved since then with St. Louis entering the final week of the regular season riding a five-game win streak, while DC looks to end the regular season with their seventh win.

This matchup pits strength against strength. The Battlehawks boast the No. 2-ranked defense in the UFL, allowing just 270.4 yards per game. On the other side, the Defenders lead the league in total offense, averaging a blistering 357.6 yards per game.

Individually, stars abound. St. Louis running back Jacob Saylors leads the UFL in rushing with 499 yards and five touchdowns. Ta'amu continues to pace the league through the air with 2,155 passing yards and 17 touchdowns. His favorite target, wide receiver Chris Rowland, ranks second in the UFL with 509 receiving yards. And if the game comes down to special teams, St. Louis kicker Rodrigo Blankenship is the league's most reliable weapon, leading in both accuracy (95.0%) and made field goals (19).

With momentum, playoff positioning, and pride on the line, Friday night's matchup promises fireworks and a potential preview of the conference championship showdown to come.

Houston Roughnecks (4-5, 2-3) at Michigan Panthers (6-3, 3-2)

Saturday, May 31 - 3 p.m. ET | Ford Field | ESPN

After finishing 1-9 last season, the Houston Roughnecks have a shot at a remarkable turnaround. A win this Saturday over the playoff-bound Michigan Panthers would secure a .500 record and cap off a season of resilience and growth. Houston enters the matchup riding high after a dramatic 24-21 win over the D.C. Defenders last week at home.

Meanwhile, the Panthers are locked into their postseason position and focused on regaining momentum following a heartbreaker- a last-second loss to Birmingham, the same team they'll face in the USFL Conference Championship Game.

These two teams met just three weeks ago in Houston, where Michigan came away with a 30-18 victory behind quarterback Danny Etling's three-touchdown performance. Despite the loss, Roughnecks quarterback Jalan McClendon threw for 316 yards, the second-highest single-game total in the UFL this season.

McClendon has been a revelation under center for Houston. Since taking over as the starter, the Roughnecks are 3-2. He's completed 108-of-163 passes (66.3%) for 1,035 yards and six touchdowns in that span. Overall, McClendon ranks fourth in the UFL in passing yards (1,271). His top target, wide receiver Justin Hall, leads the league in receptions (58) and is fourth in receiving yards (479).

Michigan brings plenty of firepower as well. Running back Toa Taua leads the UFL with six rushing touchdowns, and wide receiver Siaosi Mariner tops the league in receiving yards with 528. At quarterback, Bryce Perkins - sidelined the past two games with an ankle injury - was limited in practice this week. If he's unable to go, Etling will once again lead the offense, having thrown for 403 yards and five touchdowns in the last two weeks.

Whether it's McClendon continuing his late-season surge or the Panthers fine-tuning for the playoffs, Saturday's clash offers plenty of intrigue and a chance for the Roughnecks to complete their comeback story.

Arlington Renegades (4-5, 2-3) at San Antonio Brahmas (1-8, 1-4)

Sunday, June 1 - 12 p.m. ET | The Alamodome | ABC

The Arlington Renegades will look to finish .500 on the road against a San Antonio squad looking for its first victory at home.

Arlington's offense is paced by quarterback Luis Perez, who is the No. 2 passer in the UFL with 2,011 yards and nine touchdowns. Wide receivers Tyler Vaughns and Doentay Burnett, along with tight end Sal Cannella, give Perez plenty of targets. The Renegades are the only team in the UFL with three players in the Top 10 in receiving yards, thanks to that trio. Arlington also features the top defense in the league, as the Renegades allow just 260.6 yards per game.

San Antonio has struggled on both sides of the ball with the No. 8-ranked offense (234.7 ypg) and defense (321.6 ypg). Running back Jashaun Corbin continues to be a bright spot for the Brahmas, ranking No. 2 in the UFL in rushing yards (459) with four touchdowns. San Antonio also features the top two tacklers in the league - Tavante Beckett (83) and Jordan Williams (75).

Birmingham Stallions (6-3, 4-1) at Memphis Showboats (2-7, 1-4)

Sunday, June 1 - 3 p.m. ET | FOX

The UFL regular season comes to a close in Memphis. The playoff-bound Birmingham Stallions will look to avenge a rare home loss to the Showboats when they visit Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium. Memphis picked up its first win of the season against the Stallions 24-20 in overtime in Week 5. It was the first-ever overtime game in the UFL.

Birmingham has seen four different starting quarterbacks under center this season. J'Mar Smith came off the couch to join the team midseason. The long-time Stallions QB had retired back in March, but when three different Stallions QBs went down with injuries, he returned to the squad. In three games since his return, the Stallions are 2-1 with a one-point loss at St. Louis as the only blemish. He has passed for 569 yards and 5 touchdowns while adding a rushing TD. Smith has plenty of help, as wide receiver Deon Cain is No. 3 in the UFL in receiving yards (491) and No. 2 in receiving touchdowns (6). The Stallions also feature the No. 2 scoring defense in the league, giving up just 17.6 points per game.

Memphis will be looking to close out the season with its first home victory. Both of its wins came on the road and both came in overtime. The Showboats will go back to Dresser Winn to start the game at quarterback. Winn defeated the Stallions in his first start of the season back in Week 5. The Showboats have struggled on offense, ranking No. 7 with an average of 243.0 yards per game. But the Memphis defense has kept them in most contests. Three of Memphis' seven losses have been by single-digits. The Showboats have had the ball with a chance to tie or win the game late in the fourth quarter in four of their seven defeats.

Fans can catch all the UFL action live, beginning Friday night with FOX UFL Friday. The rest of the weekend's matchups will be broadcast across FOX, ESPN and ABC, as well as streaming on each network's digital platforms.

Tickets for UFL playoff games and the 2025 UFL Championship Game are on sale now at theufl.com/tickets.

For the latest UFL news, schedules, and updates, visit theufl.com.







