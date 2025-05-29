United Football League Announces 2025 Sportsman of the Year Nominees

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - The United Football League today announced the nominees for the 2025 Sportsman of the Year Award.

This prestigious honor recognizes the UFL player who best exemplifies the league's core values by demonstrating excellence on the field and a deep commitment to community service off it. The award celebrates individuals who lead by example, demonstrating a passion for the game of football on the field and a passion to serve and make a difference within their communities. Candidates were nominated by coaches, players, and league and team executives.

The nominees for this year's Sportsman of the Year are:

- Seth Green Arlington Renegades

- Barry Wesley Birmingham Stallions

- Chris Rowland DC Defenders

- Leon O'Neal Jr. Houston Roughnecks

- Jaylon Allen Memphis Showboats

- Ryan Nelson Michigan Panthers

- Steven Stillianos San Antonio Brahmas

- Travis Feeney St. Louis Battlehawks

The Sportsman of the Year Award will be presented during the 2025 UFL Championship Game presented by Underdog to one deserving player who embodies the highest standards of leadership, integrity, and impact both in competition and in service to others.







