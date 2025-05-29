Feeney Nominated for 2025 UFL Sportsman of the Year
May 29, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)
St. Louis Battlehawks News Release
ARLINGTON, TEXAS - The United Football League today announced the nominees for the 2025 Sportsman of the Year Award.
This prestigious honor recognizes the UFL player who best exemplifies the league's core values by demonstrating excellence on the field and a deep commitment to community service off it. The award celebrates individuals who lead by example, demonstrating a passion for the game of football on the field and a passion to serve and make a difference within their communities. Candidates were nominated by coaches, players, and league and team executives.
The nominees for this year's Sportsman of the Year are:
- Seth Green Arlington Renegades
- Barry Wesley Birmingham Stallions
- Chris Rowland DC Defenders
- Leon O'Neal Houston Roughnecks
- Jaylon Allen Memphis Showboats
- Ryan Nelson Michigan Panthers
- Steven Stillianos San Antonio Brahmas
- Travis Feeney St. Louis Battlehawks
The Sportsman of the Year Award will be presented during the 2025 UFL Championship Game presented by Underdog to one deserving player who embodies the highest standards of leadership, integrity, and impact both in competition and in service to others.
United Football League Stories from May 29, 2025
- San Antonio Brahmas Tight End Steven Stillianos Nominated for 2025 UFL Sportsman of the Year - San Antonio Brahmas
- Arlington Renegades Seth Green Named Nominee for 2025 UFL Sportsman of the Year - Arlington Renegades
- Jaylon Allen Named Showboats' UFL Sportsman of the Year Nominee - Memphis Showboats
- United Football League Announces 2025 Sportsman of the Year Nominees - UFL
- Feeney Nominated for 2025 UFL Sportsman of the Year - St. Louis Battlehawks
- Inside the UFL - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
- Inside the UFL - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
- Inside the UFL - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
- The Black Moods to Perform at 2025 UFL Championship Game Presented by Underdog - UFL
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent St. Louis Battlehawks Stories
- Feeney Nominated for 2025 UFL Sportsman of the Year
- The Battlehawk Brief: Week 9 2025
- Perez, Feeney and Baker Named OurSports Central UFL Players of the Week
- United Football League Announces St. Louis to Host XFL Conference Championship Game on June 8
- Battlehawks Run Past Stallions, 29-28