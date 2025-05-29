San Antonio Brahmas Tight End Steven Stillianos Nominated for 2025 UFL Sportsman of the Year

May 29, 2025

San Antonio Brahmas







ARLINGTON, TEXAS - May 29, 2025 - The United Football League today announced the nominees for the 2025 Sportsman of the Year Award. San Antonio tight end Steven Stillianos was selected as the nominee for the Brahmas.

This prestigious honor recognizes the UFL player who best exemplifies the league's core values by demonstrating excellence on the field and a deep commitment to community service off it. The award celebrates individuals who lead by example, demonstrating a passion for the game of football on the field and a passion to serve and make a difference within their communities. Candidates were nominated by coaches, players, and league and team executives.

The nominees for this year's Sportsman of the Year are:

- Seth Green Arlington Renegades

- Barry Wesley Birmingham Stallions

- Chris Rowland DC Defenders

- Leon O'Neal Jr. Houston Roughnecks

- Jaylon Allen Memphis Showboats

- Ryan Nelson Michigan Panthers

- Steven Stillianos San Antonio Brahmas

- Travis Feeney St. Louis Battlehawks

Stillianos joined the Brahmas in Week 2 of the regular season and quickly made an impact with his teammates and coaching staff.

In the last six games for the Brahmas, Stillianos - known as "Stilly" to his coaches and teammates - has racked up 116 yards of total offense/all-purpose yards including 78 receiving and 38 passing. He threw a 38-yard TD pass to Dee Anderson in Week 8 against Memphis. Against D.C in Week 7, he had five catches for 46 yards and a touchdown.

Stillianos has taken part in all of the local team activations before game days in San Antonio attending meet & greets at JBSA Lackland, Seaworld and a trip to Stevens High School football practice.

Stillanos played four seasons at FCS Lafayette before finishing his career as an Iowa Hawkeye. At Iowa, he saw action in 18 games at Iowa from 2022-23 and finished with 96 receiving yards. At Lafayette, he amassed 534 receiving yards on 65 receptions with five touchdowns in 29 career games and earned All-Patriot League First Team.

The Sportsman of the Year Award will be presented during the 2025 UFL Championship Game presented by Underdog to one deserving player who embodies the highest standards of leadership, integrity, and impact both in competition and in service to others.







