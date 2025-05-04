Brahmas Fall on the Road to Stallions, 26-3

May 4, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)

San Antonio Brahmas News Release







The San Antonio Brahmas dropped to 1-5 on the season after a 26-3 road loss to the Birmingham Stallions (4-2) on Sunday afternoon at Protective Stadium. San Antonio logged a season-high in passing yards and a 100-yard receiving effort from Justin Smith.

Kevin Hogan finished with 178 passing yards on the day going 17-of- 26 marking the team's best output through the air this season. Smith led the team in receiving with five catches for 104 yards, notching his second career 100-yard receiving game.

Tristan Vizcaino provided the Brahmas' only points with a 26-yard field goal as time expired at the end of the first half to cut the Birmingham lead to 12-3.

Defensively, the Brahmas turned in a gritty performance, highlighted by six tackles for loss, four sacks, and a forced fumble by Lonnie Phelps. Tavante Beckett led the Brahmas with nine tackles, while Jordan Mosley added eight tackles.

The Stallions took a 6-0 lead in the first quarter on a Ricky Person Jr. 4-yd TD run. Amari Rodgers' 43-yard TD reception with 21 seconds made it, 12-0.

San Antonio drove 66 yards in three plays in 21 seconds to set up Vizcaino's 26 yarder.

Birmingham outscored the Brahmas, 14-0 in the second half to make for the final score.

Case Cookus went 16-of-23 for 166 yards and two touchdowns for the Stallions. Person ran nine times for 32 yards and a score.

The Brahmas (1-5) will look to bounce back at home on Friday as they host the D.C. Defenders (4-2) in a key UFL matchup at the Alamodome. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. CT on FOX.

