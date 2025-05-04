Birmingham Stallions Bounce Back with a 26-3 Win over the San Antonio Brahmas on Sunday Afternoon

May 4, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - The Birmingham Stallions (4-2) bounced back in dominating fashion on Sunday afternoon, defeating the San Antonio Brahmas (1-5), 26-3 inside Protective Stadium. Birmingham's defense put together another standout performance, holding San Antonio's offense to only 178 total yards, including just 24 yards on the ground. Both the 178 total yards and the 24 rushing yards are new season-lows for Birmingham's defense.

Furthermore, the Stallions' defense was extremely efficient in getting off the field on third down, holding the Brahmas to 0-for-10 on third down conversions and 0-for-1 on fourth down attempts. "What a blessing for us to have the opportunity to be associated with this league, this team and these players, " said Head Coach of the Birmingham Stallions Skip Holtz. "God has put every man here for a reason, and I'm just excited to have the opportunity to be part of it. What a game defensively! We gave up a 56-yard pass to start the game. Then we gave up about 70 yards on two big plays before halftime, and we still finished by giving up only 178 yards. What a defensive performance; I thought those guys were awesome. We talked about what we wanted to do offensively is play the game probably a little more conservatively, giving our quarterback an opportunity to stand in the pocket, throw some play action and some ball control stuff. I thought our defense gave us an opportunity to do that because they kept getting off the field. The only thing that was hard today was the two series we were backed up and couldn't get anything going."

The Stallions used the quarterback duo of Case Cookus and Andrew Peasley to lead the offensive charge on Sunday. Cookus made his second start of the season and finished the day 16-of-23 passing for 166 yards and two touchdowns. Cookus also added 16 rushing yards on four attempts. Andrew Peasley made his Stallions debut on Sunday, putting together a solid relief effort. Peasley finished the game completing 5-of-8 passes for 79 yards, adding 10 yards on the ground.

Birmingham scored a season-high 26 points on the day with 10 different receivers finishing the day with at least one catch. Cade Johnson led Stallions' receivers, hauling in five of his six targets for 61 yards. Amari Rodgers and Jace Sternberger were on the receiving end of Cookus' touchdown passes, as Rodgers scored from 43 yards out and Sternberger from five. Both scores were the first touchdowns of the season for the two veterans.

Ricky Person Jr. led the ground attack for the Stallions, Person Jr. finished the day with 32 rushing yards on nine attempts and scored his second touchdown of the season from four yards out to open the scoring for the Stallions. Harrison Mevis continued his stellar and consistent playin his first year in spring football. Mevis was a perfect 2-for-2 on the day, connecting on field goals of 49 and 50 yards.

Birmingham's defense forced two turnovers on the day, bringing its season total to 11. Chapelle Russell, DeMarquis Gates and Kyahva Tezino all led the defense with five total tackles apiece. Birmingham's defense caused consistent pressure all game, picking up three total sacks, two of which came from Ronnie Perkins, with one from Carlos Davis. Steven Gilmore picked up his first interception of the season in the fourth quarter, while Marvin Wilson forced a San Antonio fumble that was recovered by Tae Crowder. The Stallions' defense kept their opponent out of the end zone for the second time this season, and have only surrendered six touchdowns so far this year.

Â The Stallions increase their all-time series record over the Brahmas to 2-1.

Â San Antonio's 178 yards of total offense were the fewest by a Birmingham opponent so far this season, the previous low was 252 total yards of offense by both Michigan and Arlington.

Â The Stallions stifled the Brahmas' rushing attack, limiting the visitors to 24 rushing yards on just 13 carries.

Â The 24 rushing yards were the fewest allowed by Birmingham since Houston managed 64 rushing yards on April 19.

Â Birmingham did not allow San Antonio to convert any of its third down conversions, as the Brahmas finished the day 0-for-10 on third down. This is the first time this season that the Stallions have not surrendered a third down conversion.

Â For the second time this season, Birmingham's defense kept their opposition out of the end zone; the previous occurrence was against Arlington on April 11.

Â Birmingham's opponents have only scored six touchdowns in six games, with one occurring on special teams.

Â The defense picked up three sacks on the day, tying the season-high which has been set twice this season (Michigan and Arlington).

Â This is the second game this season that Birmingham's defense has forced multiple takeaways, the first being on April 4 against Michigan.

Â Sunday marked the second straight game that Case Cookus has recorded multiple passing touchdowns.

Â Ricky Person Jr. picked up his rushing touchdown of the season, becoming one of two Stallions with multiple scores (Deon Cain).

Â Amari Rodgers and Jace Sternberger both caught their first touchdown passes of the season.

Â Sternberger's fourth quarter touchdown reception was his 13th touchdown catch in a Stallions uniform, the most by any Stallions' player in franchise history.

Â Harrison Mevis improved his season mark to 12-of-13 on field goal attempts, converting attempts from 49 and 50 yards in the victory.

ATTENDANCE: 9,627

Â 2:10 - BHM | Ricky Person Jr. found the end zone on a four-yard touchdown run to get the Stallions on the board first. The scoring drive lasted eight plays and covered 39 yards. The following two-point conversion was unsuccessful (6-0, Stallions).

Â 0:21 - BHM | Case Cookus connected with Amari Rodgers for a 43-yard touchdown pass to extend Birmingham's lead. The drive lasted eight plays and covered 85 yards. The following two-point conversion was unsuccessful (12-0, Stallions).

Â 0:00 - SA | The Brahmas got on the board with a 26-yard field goal as time expired in the first half. The drive lasted three plays and covered 66 yards (12-3, Stallions).

Â 7:36 - BHM | Harrison Mevis added to the lead with a 49-yard field goal that concluded a six-play, 15-yard drive (15-3, Stallions).

Â 3:22 - BHM | Mevis drilled a 50-yard field goal that brought a quick, four-play, seven-yard drive to a close (18-3, Stallions).

Â 9:37 - BHM | Cookus found Jace Sternberger on a five-yard touchdown pass that ended an 11-play, 57-yard drive that ate up 6:19 of gameplay. On the following two-point conversion, Cookus found Jordan Thomas in the back of the end zone to push the score to the eventual final (26-3, Stallions).

Â The Stallions will cap off their three-game home stand in a Week 7 matchup against the Houston Roughnecks at Protective Stadium.

Â The contest will be played on Sunday, May 11, at 11 a.m. CT and will be aired live on ABC.

